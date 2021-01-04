Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 4, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A feeling of positivity is likely to overwhelm some and make the day most happening. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. Selling a property is indicated and is likely to give handsome monetary returns. Your efforts at work will be recognised and add to your reputation on the professional front. Good financial situation is indicated and will help you buy what you had been wanting for long.

Love Focus: A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover may not come about despite your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A feeling of positivity is likely to overwhelm some and make the day most happening. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. Selling a property is indicated and is likely to give handsome monetary returns. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work, before it gets out of control. Following the advice of someone clued up financially blindly is not recommended. x

Love Focus: You will be able to provide full focus on the romantic front and make it rock!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You are likely to get financially strong, as money flows in from previous investments. A family commitment discharged responsibly will be much appreciated. You will find ways and means to keep yourself fit. A short vacation for rest and rejuvenation is possible. Professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. Luck shines on those looking for suitable employment. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of getting struck by the Cupid’s arrow and fall madly in love, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your request for salary hike can fall on deaf ears, but don’t lose heart. The money loaned to someone will be promptly returned. Meeting some old friends is on the cards. Purchasing a new vehicle is possible. You are likely to enjoy your time at work today. A physical activity may keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too! Some of you may find it difficult to find time to relax and let your hair down.

Love Focus: Romance threatens to fizzle out, as he or she may not be that into you!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A trip to someplace nearby is on the cards. Property can be bought or sold by some. Those leading the pack in a competitive environment will manage to stay on top through own efforts. You will need to be careful while handling an important assignment at work. Some of you can get frustrated with the daily routine and crave for a change. You may need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. Take some outdoor activities to beat lethargy.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your initiative in bringing a welcome change on the domestic front is likely to be received well by other family members. An excellent chance to showcase your skills comes your way and is likely to impress those who matter. This is a good day to contact someone you have not met in years. A windfall may come your way and strengthen your financial front. Students will be able to give a good account in a recently concluded examination.

Love Focus: Your lack of confidence in approaching the one you secretly love may make you miss a good opportunity today!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A visit overseas is foreseen for some and will provide a chance to meet near and dear ones. This is a good time to book an apartment or a flat. Now is the time when you get the returns you had been awaiting on the academic front. You will need to remain within bounds, as far as spending money is concerned. Someone’s increasing interference in your professional affairs can prove annoying. You may become a solid support for an ailing family elder. A medical problem you were worried about is about to get healed completely.

Love Focus: Gossip mongers may romantically link you with a colleague.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Make efforts on the academic front. A satisfying day is in store for you, both personally and professionally. You will manage to keep negative thoughts at bay and look at things in a positive light. The neglect you had been feeling will soon disappear as peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romance appears most happening.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A windfall can be expected for those disposing of property, but they will have to be careful while investing this money. Your helpful nature will add to your respect, which people hold for you. Health will remain good by eating right. Getting comfortably settled in a new environment is indicated. You yearn for recognition at work and you may manipulate the situation to get it. Curb this tendency, before it harms you. Becoming too bee-minded in the guise of saving may not go down well with other family members.

Love Focus: Flames of passion threaten to fizzle out as lover remains preoccupied.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is the day when you can become the toast of your circle. Your efforts on the professional front will get noticed and encourage you to put in your best. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. There is a possibility of someone asking for a loan, so take your call. You have an intrinsic desire to impress others not only by words, but by deeds too.

Love Focus: On the love front, you will feel much nearer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may provide emotional support to someone close. You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead! Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. Things are going fine and to your liking on both the personal and professional fronts. You will benefit much by befriending someone important. Saving money can be on the top of your agenda and you will manage it without feeling the pinch.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take the backseat for the moment.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): In fact, earning is set to rise for some. Domestic peace and harmony is your aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. No problems are foreseen on the financial front. You may have to accommodate someone at work, even if you don’t want to. Those starting a new job are likely to find the going smooth. Your own competence will make learning new skills and methods a cakewalk.

Love Focus: Lover may need your company today.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

