Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 5, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Homemakers are likely to enjoy the day in the company of neighbours and friends. Fatigue threatens in a long journey, but adequate breaks will keep you going. Property not fetching the right price may worry some. A profitable day for entrepreneurs is envisaged. You may be played upon for spending on someone else’s needs and desires. Health matters gain priority and will motivate for achieving total fitness.

Love Focus: A new romance brings in a wave of exhilaration to make your day!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy. Chance of a raise is possible for some. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. You will be able to de-stress yourself completely today.

Love Focus: Dissatisfaction on the romantic front is possible.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You will manage to ignore distractions and interruptions at work to complete a pending task in time. Those not in a stable job can expect permanency. Health will be satisfactory, as you remain regular in workouts. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. A positive outlook will help you throw out the negativity within. Fiery passions are waiting to be unleashed, so make this evening a special one!

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You are likely to spend an enjoyable time with a close relation today. Don’t try out a new vehicle in busy traffic. Purchasing your dream house may still remain beyond your reach despite the downturn. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated. Good budgeting will help you save much, even for splurging! Satisfaction is foreseen for the image conscious people trying to achieve perfect figure and physique. You will succeed in surmounting the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Your efforts on the academic front will keep you in contention.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Time is ripe for investing in a scheme you have been considering for long. Your upbeat mood and a happy demeanour will brighten the domestic atmosphere. Something concerning property will work out in your favour. Your energy and dynamism will get you what you aim for today on the academic front. This is the day to play your winning card on the professional front. A lot of time may be wasted in socialising, but you will love every moment of it!

Love Focus: A romantic outing is on the cards and promises much fun and frolic!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment. Your consistency in performance on the academic front will be noticed by those who matter. Homemakers can exceed budget in doing up their homes. You may become a proud possessor of an expensive item. Balancing act between home and office will remain most smooth for working women. You succeed in putting an ambitious project on the tracks and cross all hurdles in making it a success.

Love Focus: A budding interest in someone you have recently met is likely to grow stronger.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A friend or relative can touch a sensitive nerve and get you all upset. A job switch needs to be considered taking all aspects into consideration. Health remains satisfactory. It is one of those days when you will feel satisfied with whatever you do today on the social front! Those seeking love may not get lucky, but persistence will pay! Those in the rat race may find it difficult to pip the rivals at the post.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours stand a good chance of succeeding, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A contentious property issue may not show any signs of getting sorted out amicably, so have a backup plan ready. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. An old friend or a relative is likely to pay you a visit. A piece of good news is likely to warm your heart and keep you aglow today. You will put in extra efforts to complete a task entrusted to you. Your academic aspirations may take some time to get realised.

Love Focus: Your interest in a new love threatens to wane and only you will be to blame.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): New opportunities will be seized on the professional front. Meeting relatives at a marriage or party cannot be ruled out. Accompanying someone you click with is likely to make your journey entertaining. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. Although money is not a problem, you will have to curb wasteful expenditure. Sticking to workout routine may benefit you on the health front.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Recovering a loaned amount from someone will not pose much difficulty. You will manage to defuse tensions prevailing at home by your tactful ways. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards for some. Your dreams of achieving big are likely to be realised soon. Focussing on your career graph at this juncture will be a step that will take you far. A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment.

Love Focus: You manage to weave your magic on the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your innovative ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received. Spirituality will have a special allure for you. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. You are likely to expand your social circle. You remaining on the saving mode will help you strengthen your financial front. Those planning to study abroad are likely to get a chance of a lifetime.

Love Focus: You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some of you may get hard pressed to find a good match for someone eligible in the family. Joining a group of health- conscious people is possible for those trying to come back in shape. A long journey may prove to be both tiring and uncomfortable. A major purchase may make a dent in your savings, but will help in keeping up with the Joneses! Speculation may not be profitable and you can very well burn your fingers.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to do everything to pamper you.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

