Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 10, what’s in store for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries and other zodiac signs

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family youngster is likely to do you proud. You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. You love the company of people, especially of your own age group. Professionally, you are set to enjoy the day today. No problems are foreseen on the financial front, in fact, things only improve! Regular exercise regime will be important to remain fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A decision regarding property or some other asset is likely to be in your favour. Students may find their grades falling due to avoidable distractions. Improvement is indicated in the condition of those feeling down in the dumps.

Financially, you need to remain a bit conservative. You will manage to get around someone to get a job done. A change of diet will help you to come back in shape. Someone important coming to stay with you may get you into a tizzy.

Love Focus: Lover will lay your suspicions to rest on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. Students are likely to receive appreciation for their performance. This is a good time to give practical shape to your ideas on the professional front. You will need to put pressure on someone to return your money. Continue your fitness regimen to enjoy good health. Family will be your priority today, so expect to have a great time together.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to enter the lives of those seeking it.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A word of praise from someone important is in store for you on the social front. You may remain in a contemplative mood today. Financial front remains stable. You finally get rid of a persistent health condition. An excellent opportunity is likely for those involved in trade. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you time for rest and relaxation. Real estate gives good returns.

Love Focus: Fun time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may be kept busy on the family front. Keep a few options open for negotiating a property deal. Remain in good books of people on the academic front. This is the time when you will volunteer to take on extra work, just because you feel capable of it. Financial front remains satisfactory and may encourage you to think out ways to multiply your assets. Good health is likely to give you immense satisfaction. You will find the going easy on the business front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not find a suitable partner.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you can be in the process of organising a wedding or some family function soon. It will be in your interest to take legal advice on a property issue before taking any action. Get ready to take up a challenge on the academic front. Meeting the right people to enhance business prospects is possible. You can get much more returns by careful investment. Good diet and exercise will be a good initiative to make your bodily ills disappear.

Love Focus: You may offend an admirer on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This is a good time to plan your professional future. Misunderstanding with spouse or elder needs to be sorted out before it flares up. Some delay is foreseen in getting a construction work started. Retaining focus will be your biggest asset on the academic front. A good time is foreseen, but you may have too many things on your mind to enjoy it fully. An investment may not give the expected returns. A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring.

Love Focus: Lover may be waiting for you to take the initiative on the romantic front, so don’t disappoint!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers may find themselves happily engaged in redesigning the interiors. Sale of property is likely. Some of you are likely to be in for a pleasant surprise today. Follow those which are in your favour in the long run.

Your financial condition is set to improve as money flows in. Take care of those unwell. Good profits are likely to accrue from a side business.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are envisaged.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Important property issues may be taken up today. You may have to make the right choices on the academic front. A lot of pending work is likely to be completed today. You will get your independence on the family front that you crave. You will manage to retain good health. Financial stability will encourage you to indulge in a bit of splurging. You may not be fully satisfied by developments on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some turbulence on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Togetherness is likely to strengthen loving bonds as you devote time to family. A piece of property may become yours. You are likely to perform better than your expectations on the academic front. An outstanding payment is likely to be received. A new health regime finds you in top physical condition. Good advice given to a superior is likely to raise your professional stature.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time in the company of sweetheart is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those playing the stocks are likely to hit the jackpot. Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly. Registering a property in your name is possible. Getting enrolled for higher studies is on the cards for some. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Eating right will be your mantra for maintaining good health.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be kept on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to consolidate your financial strength and even buy some assets. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet. Students can expect a tough, but satisfying day. Efforts will need to be kept up on the academic front. Your outspokenness and basic honesty are likely to endear you to seniors. You are likely to resume daily workouts with renewed vigor and benefit immensely.

Love Focus: Romance promises to infuse some excitement in your life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: N

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

