Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 13, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A journey may be postponed to some other day. You will be able to undertake whatever needs to be done with regard to property. A competitive situation on the academic front is likely to bring out the best in you. A long outstanding payment is likely to be received soon and add to your wealth. This is an excellent day when you achieve much on the professional front. Your fitness may leave much to be desired. You may find yourself without help for doing household chores.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Seeing the family happy will give you immense joy. Religious minded can plan on a pilgrimage. Buying property may be on your mind and you may get one at bargain price. Great opportunities will be on offer for those looking for a suitable job. A new source of earning is likely to put your financial worries to rest. Fame and recognition come to you from work on the professional front. A break in exercise routine may get you out of shape.

Love Focus: Lover may hold an old grudge against you and spoil a perfect outing.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A physical activity will keep you fit. Someone from your native place is likely to land up and brighten the day. Driving down to the destination will be fun. Property market may become too hot to handle for some. Academic success in a tough competition is foreseen for some.You will manage to earn well, as your venture becomes profitable. A good deal is certain to come your way through your negotiating skills on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to get lucky soon.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Meeting near and dear ones is on the cards for some. Travel is foretold for those out on a survey. Some favourable development on the academic front may be expected by some. A peaceful home front will allow you to let your hair down and relax. All your financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, so rejoice! Health foods and power drinks will help retain your energy on the health front. You are likely to offend someone at work and live in fear of a backlash from him or her.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will be fun.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good news awaits some on the academic front. Attempts to rake up dead issues on the social front will meet with mixed success as the other party may refuse to play ball with you. A boost in earning will make you financially secure. Hectic schedule may make it difficult for you to find time for yourself on the professional front. Old acquaintances are likely to make the day enjoyable. Be prepared to drive someone around today.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover may make you feel romantic, so plan something special!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An outing with friends may have to be shelved due to some unavoidable circumstances. Earning a good amount can be expected in a deal. Efforts on the academic front are certain to deliver positive results. Luck turns for the better on the social front. Your unwavering focus will help you achieve what you had set out for on the financial front. You may choose a healthy option for fitness. Accepting a mistake at work is likely to be appreciated by higher ups.

Love Focus: Your nature and demeanour will draw someone to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Domestic front may seem suffocating as you can be dictated terms by spouse or a family member. Purchasing a property is on the cards for some. A pat on the back is expected for those pursuing academics. You may opt for a healthy lifestyle by making changes in your routine. Financially, the stars look bright, so expect money from an unexpected source. You will enjoy working on a new project and your inputs are likely to prove valuable to its success. No problems are foreseen on the health front.

Love Focus: You will wait endlessly for a glimpse of someone you secretly love!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Keeping your professional front in order will be an ample proof of your efficiency at work. Those trying out the gym for the first time need to be careful. Some of you can be taken to task for something not done on the domestic front. Associate with someone bright on the academic front, if you want to fare well. Someone is going to look after your financial well-being by extending monetary help.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite number shows much promise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lilac

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. Some of you are likely to inherit a property. Prospects on the academic front are set to brighten. A social event will prove most enjoyable and give you an opportunity of meeting people you have not met in years. Money flows in steady stream on the financial front. Remaining behind schedule at work may pose problems for you on the professional front. You will remain meticulous in your exercise regimen to keep fit. Some of you may plan to renovate or give a facelift to your house.

Love Focus: This is a good day to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius, Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An event coming up on the home front will keep you happily engaged. Those using the road must remain cautious today as stars don’t seem favour. Good news awaits some on the academic front. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them. Promising investment opportunities come your way on the financial front. Something that is your responsibility at work is likely to bring excellent results. Eating right will have a positive effect on your health.

Love Focus: Someone close may express his or her love for you, but take it with a pinch of salt.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Homemakers may receive praise for their efforts on the home front. Don’t take up any property issue today. Remaining head and shoulders above the competition on the academic front will not pose much difficulty for you. Things look up on the professional front as you are likely to be entrusted with a prestigious assignment. Someone may just not be prepared to return a loan. You will be able to eat right despite temptations.

Love Focus: A new romance may find you bubbling with joy!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone on the family front can annoy you by being over-indulgent. Your performance in a competition is likely to open many doors for you. Curbing this attitude will be good not only for your ego, but also on your self-esteem. You will be able to generate extra income through your initiative to make yourself financially strong. A nice posting is in the offing for those in uniform. Those ailing for some time are likely to make a fast recovery.

Love Focus: Attracting someone’s attention on the romantic front is possible and will ensure an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

