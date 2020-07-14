Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 14, what’s in store for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Hence we think it might be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may have to instil a sense on monetary value in a youngster. If you are not convinced about a trip, don’t waste your time on it. Excelling in your favourite subject is indicated on the academic front. Purchasing a house or an apartment is likely to become a reality for some. Steady income is assured for those working on a commission. Don’t start anything new as chances of facing hurdles on the professional front are foreseen. Those apprehensive about their health will have nothing to worry about.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may take some time to get a positive response, but don’t let up on your efforts!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: Y

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): There is much to do on the home front, but you may not be in the mood for it. Someone close is likely to achieve laurels on the academic front. House makeover is likely to be given the go ahead. This is a good time to take stock of your career graph and see it rising. If something important is to be done today on the work front, it will be better to wait a little as this may not be the most favourable time. Don’t make age a barrier in achieving fitness.

Love Focus: Lover may need reaffirmation about your seriousness.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Excelling on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. Making plans for a quick getaway with someone you like in tow cannot be ruled out for some. Moneywise you are not likely to have anything to worry about, as you earn well. Regular exercise may become a necessity for some. Your networking abilities will be to no avail in getting a better job. You plan some changes on the domestic front, but may find yourself hard pressed for time.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front may get mixed results.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You are likely to muster enough courage to call a spade a spade in a joint family scenario. You are likely to keep things progressing satisfactorily on the academic front. Getting alterations or addition done to your existing house is possible. You may take the best possible choice from the available choices and reap rich benefits. Taking up some physical sport will be a good idea for draining off your excess energy. Someone in the family is out to target your spouse, so be ready to come to his or her rescue.

Love Focus: Keep your mood swings under control as they threaten to spoil the work atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Something needs to be done on the domestic front that you are shirking, so better pull up your socks if you want to avoid trouble. Your performance on the academic front will prove most satisfactory. Some positive steps taken by you will bolster your finances. Someone can go back on his or her word at work and put you in an embarrassing situation. Your lack of physical fitness may become apparent in the sporting arena.

Love Focus: You may find yourself getting attracted to someone from the opposite camp on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Prospects on the academic front are set to brighten. It is better to complete something entrusted to you on the domestic front today than postponing it for some other day. Something new for the house is likely to be purchased soon. You will get your dues, so go right out and don’t have any apprehensions about it. Those in the media are likely to get recognised for their contribution. Adopt preventive measures to remain healthy. There will be much happening on the family front.

Love Focus: Busy schedule can take a toll on your romantic life, so get down to set things right!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A friend can motivate you to strive for good health and fitness. Field that you have chosen on the academic front is likely to inspire you to put in your best. Homemakers will take out time from their busy schedule to do something they had always wanted to on the social front. Loan will be available for those wanting to finance a new venture. Your standing in your professional circle is likely to get a boost. Some homemakers are likely to be lauded for their aesthetic sense.

Love Focus: Those in love, but separated by distance, can find themselves in a desperate situation.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A home remedy may prove effective in curing a minor ailment. An important job on the home front pertaining to maintenance will be successfully completed. Favourable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute. You will find your grasping powers increasing on the academic front. Luck favours you on the financial front, as you manage to tap extra source of income. Whatever you are trying to achieve on the professional front will be yours for the asking today.

Love Focus: Lover is in mood for something special, so read the signs.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game being played on the home front. Friends may plan something exciting and let you in on it. Pending construction work of a property may get initiated soon. Getting a major item for the house is foreseen. Those playing the stocks may get it right the first time. It may become hard to convince higher ups regarding a glitch at work. A friend’s advice may set you off on a trail to achieve perfect fitness.

Love Focus: You will muster the courage to share what’s in your heart to the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21):Some of you are likely to participate in a fun-filled activity on the home front. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. Efforts put in by you on the academic front may not be adequate. Homemakers will be out to try out new ideas to refurbish the home. Excellent opportunities are set to come your way on the professional front. This is not the day to invest money on sheer guess work. Taking all precautions and preventive measures to keep good health will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Coordinating meeting with lover today seems difficult.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will achieve fitness by eating right. You will feel much loved and wanted in a family gathering. Those on a journey will make good time. Things promise to work in your favour on the academic front. Spending an entertaining time with your near and dear ones is foreseen. You will get the financial assistance you had hoped for long for something important. Unexpected support coming your way at work is likely to ease the job.

Love Focus: An exciting time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20):Timely advice to a family youngster going wayward is the need of the hour for some. Renting out property on lucrative terms is foreseen for house owners. Someone’s help on the academic front will prove a godsend. You may remain surrounded by relations and friends. This is the best time to clear all pending dues, as money comes to you from various sources. Something initiated by you at work will start giving encouraging results. You will enjoy a spot of excellent health.

Love Focus: Those in love are set to enjoy the day.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

