Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 16, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Spouse will be loving and caring and will go out of the way to cater to your needs. A property you are interested in may be out of the reach of your pocket. You will excel in whatever you are presently involved in on the academic front. Review your financial situation well to pre-empt a down swing. You will manage to shed lethargy to raise the level of your performance on the professional front. A healthy diet and an active lifestyle may become your mantra soon, just to keep fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Marriage of an eligible in the family is likely to be solemnised soon.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property issue can take a serious turn and require prompt attention. Whatever you desire on the academic front is likely to be yours. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends and may even plan something together. You will need to be more careful than before on what you spend on and save money. You will find yourself favourably placed on both personal and professional fronts. Adhering to your daily routine will keep you fit and healthy. Those staying separated from family may get an opportunity to come home.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love is likely to get warm towards you.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your work on the professional front will be exceptional and get you instant recognition. Work on the domestic front can hinder enjoyment, so delegate it to lighten your burden. An ancestral property needs a facelift. Keeping up efforts on the academic front are certain to give positive results, so don’t get discouraged. Savings for some important future event may assume importance now. Professionally, there will be no stopping you as you go from strength to strength. High priority accorded to health will help in warding off seasonal ailments.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may not come about on its own, so let partner come to your rescue!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Taking possession of a new property is on the cards. A suitable job awaits job seekers and promises to set them off on a brilliant career. A social commitment needs to be discharged, so find time for it.

Money invested in a lucrative scheme may start giving good returns. Your success on the professional front is foretold as you manage to handle complicated situations all by yourself. You will be able to take good care of health by avoiding junk food. Newlyweds can expect this day to be most fulfilling.

Love Focus: Resurrecting love life will help keep your romance alive.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Those travelling for fun will enjoy every bit of it. Initial formalities in acquiring property may be completed by some. Your focus on the academic front will help you climb the heights. Curbing your habit of splurging will seem a personal triumph and help you save much! You will succeed in developing a good understanding with a colleague to smoothen things out on the work front. A change in exercise pattern is advised to maintain good health. Still, you will be able to enjoy the day with family and friends.

Love Focus: Enjoying the company of beloved is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family life seems most fulfilling and you will find spouse more loving and caring. Read between the lines in a property deal before signing. Good showing on the academic front is likely to open many doors for you. Meeting near and dear ones is possible for those taking the day off.

Your lifestyle may get a bit extravagant, so go slow on spending. This is a favourable day for completing pending jobs on the professional front. Health worries facing some are likely to subside.

Love Focus: An exciting evening out with the beloved is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. A scholarship or monetary compensation can be expected by some on the academic front. Spending more on something that could have been got for less is possible. Government employees will finally get some positive indications about arrears. A medical condition will be successfully treated without any suffering. You will be able to devote more time to family than before.

Love Focus: A romantic meeting may have to be wrapped up early, due to outside interference.

Lucky Colour: Light red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family youngster is likely to do you proud on the academic front. Those travelling abroad will find things favourable. Getting enrolled for higher studies may mark a watershed in your progress on the academic front. Homemakers are not likely to leave any stone unturned in making changes at home. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable situation, as money flows in. Earning potential of some professionals is set to increase by implementing untried ideas in their fields. Health may have its ups and downs, but on the whole it will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: Time may be at a premium, even to meet the beloved!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Travelling with friends will be fun today. Total satisfaction is guaranteed in something that you are pursuing on the academic front. Some desire you had been harbouring for long is likely to be fulfilled today. Investing in real estate will prove lucky for you, so go ahead. Your consistent performance will help in enhancing your promotional prospects. No problems are seen on the health front as you eat right and remain active. A family elder will be most understanding and even encourage you to pour your heart out.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the beloved is possible and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Family is likely to be your focus today and will give you immense joy. It will be important to repose full faith in someone regarding a pending property matter. Meeting your academic aspirations is possible, as your efforts turn fruitful. Socially, your popularity is likely to rise through active participation. Money may come to you as a gift or reward for something achieved. Those unwell are likely to hit the road to full recovery soon. Those into private practice will need to boost up publicity to enhance business.

Love Focus: Body language can tell a lot on the romantic front, so don’t press the issue, if you can read the signs correctly.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family elder will be most understanding and even encourage you to pour your heart out. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. Exchanging notes with others on the academic front may prove helpful in whatever you are trying to achieve. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning and stabilise the financial front. A change of job is likely to give you better salary and perks. Health foods and drinks will lure some, but may not be as effective as advertised.

Love Focus: Bringing partner in mood for exchanging sweet nothings may seem an uphill task today, but you will manage it!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to give a boost to your performance on the academic front by managing your time well. Good networking is likely to get you the job you had been eyeing for long. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. Get the facts and figures right in a property issue before grilling anyone on it. Investments made previously may not give the expected returns. You enjoy good health by keeping your diet simple.

Love Focus: Those single are likely to click with someone who matches their wavelength.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter