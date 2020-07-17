Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 17, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone’s presence may curtail your independence a bit on the family front. Losing your way en route to someplace cannot be ruled out. Don’t touch any property related issue today. Showing urgency on the academic front will get the work completed. You are likely to be surrounded by your near and dear ones today. Money may come to you from unexpected sources. Marketing personnel may get hard pressed to sell their products. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect.

Love Focus: Getting reservation for a journey will be more than half the battle won!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Travelling will provide you a welcome break from the routine. Good price can be expected for a property, if you are interested in it. Struggle on the academic front is indicated, but will eventually lead to success. Financially, you grow stronger by wise investments and savings. Your outstanding performance is likely to bring you to the notice of higher ups. Those ailing may find their condition improving. Meeting someone on the family front may bring forth happy memories of yesteryears.

Love Focus: Someone you like may shower special favours on you today, so expect the romantic front to turn exciting.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You will manage to bring an old recurring ailment under total control by self-discipline. Someone at home may not let you exercise your authority and this can make you frustrated. Something that you have achieved on the academic front is likely to open many doors for you. Spending less on something expensive is possible, but will need your bargaining powers. Entrepreneurs will be able to get a foothold in the market for their product.

Love Focus: Lover can give you silent treatment, but don’t retaliate.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Some of you may get earmarked for campus recruitment on the academic front. Socially, you are likely to boost your image. Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. A professional victory is yours, but you will have to play your cards well. Joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen is possible for some. Domestic workload will not allow you peace and quiet that you seek.

Love Focus: Romance is set to reach new heights, so brace yourself for some scintillating time on the love front!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Homemakers may be in full swing in doing up their home. Travelling will help refresh old contacts. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Someone is likely to extend a helping hand on the domestic front and ease your job. Excellent returns from investments may motivate you to think big. A change of heart may make you have second thoughts about pursuing a particular professional line. Keeping good health will not be difficult as you take all preventive measures on the health front.

Love Focus: Your love life remains immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Home front is likely to remain in a state of happiness. Comfort is assured for those undertaking a journey today. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Positive developments on the academic front promise to keep you in a happy state of mind. Financially, you get lucky today as money comes to you from an unexpected source. Deadline to complete a job may pass, leaving some of you struggling! You are likely to devote some more time in looking after your fitness and physique.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to make you feel wanted.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A short journey will be fun and help you rejuvenate. Whatever you had desired in academics promise to start materialising now. You may long to meet your near and dear ones not with you at present, but the chance may not come immediately. An opportunity for lucrative investment comes to you. Those looking for suitable employment can land a dream job. Excess of junk food and little exercise can tell on your health. Developments in the domestic sphere are likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Making partner understand your point of view can test your patience.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family event may find you under the spotlight. Something concrete may be planned by you in a property matter. On the academic front, you may be counted amongst the achievers, due to your above average performance. It will be fun travelling with your group of friends today. Good investment opportunities come your way, so don’t miss them. Product manufacturers will need to enhance quality of their products to pass muster. This is a good time to take up some physical activity, if you want to achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: Some efforts will be required to stage-manage a close encounter with a person you secretly admire.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your focus is likely to remain on property today. You are likely to better your previous performance on the academic front. Party hosted by you will be a thumping success. You will remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Marketing personnel can expect a challenging but exciting assignment. Remain mentally stress-free to enjoy good health. Problems in a joint family set-up cannot be ruled out, but you will be able to tackle them well.

Love Focus: You will manage to create a situation, just to be near lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your own efforts on the academic front will make things work for you. You can become the talk of the town on the social front because of your helpful nature. Some hope is foreseen for those seeking return of a loaned amount. Acquiring new skills is likely to enhance your marketability and can even land you a paying job. Improvement in an ailment you are suffering from is indicated. You may be entrusted with someone else’s responsibilities on the family front.

Love Focus: Planning something special on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keep property matters on hold. Extra efforts on the academic front are likely to impress those who matter. An exciting time is foreseen on the social front. Paying off creditors becomes easy now, as your earning is set to get a boost. Young entrepreneurs will start earning good profits soon. A change of diet will help in achieving fitness. Home front may appear to be in a state of neglect and engage you big time.

Love Focus: A stagnating romantic life may need urgent resurrection, so be up to it!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction. You will need to make the atmosphere conducive for amicable discussion regarding a property matter. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You will be able to avoid an obvious pitfall by giving heed to the advice of a workplace senior. Recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Good news on the family front awaits some. Clearing a tough competition is possible for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may choose to keep romance on the backseat.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter