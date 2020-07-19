Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 19, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. Taking possession of a new property is on the cards. You are likely to get the options that you have chosen on the academic front. You may need to keep a tab on the expenditure, before it goes through the roof! Something planned meticulously on the professional front will require continuous supervision to succeed. Your resolve to lead a healthy life may find you enrolling in a gym.

Love Focus: Those having romantic inclinations will need to cast their net wider.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may remain a bit reserved and apprehensive regarding the developments taking place on the family front. A favourable verdict for a property under dispute can be expected. A windfall can be expected as chance to earn well comes to you. Today, you are likely to get noticed by those who matter on the professional front. Do only that much, which your body can take on the fitness front or you may find it difficult to continue.

Love Focus: Thoughts of getting even with someone will make it difficult for you to keep your mind at rest.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Making an exercise routine part of your lifestyle will be a step in the right direction. Doing up the house for an impending event is indicated. There is a fair chance of becoming a proud owner of a flat or plot. Good showing on the academic front will help you in forging ahead with confidence. You have the money, but consider well before spending it on something expensive. You are likely to find yourself in a very favourable situation on the professional front.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire can only happen if you make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Resources to complete an assignment or project on the academic front will become available. You will have to be more proactive on the social front to gain popularity and expand your friends’ circle. Checks and balances will keep the financial front strong. On the professional front, you are certain to outdo your workplace competitors. You are likely to feel much more fit and energetic, than before.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match may not seem that perfect, as you delve deeper.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Anything connected with real estate is likely to prove profitable. Keeping cordial relations with those who matter will be the key to success on the academic front. A competitive situation at work will egg you on to give your best. Change in lifestyle in pursuit of fitness promises many untold benefits. Homemakers may have their hands full, but will not let that dampen their desire to bring about changes on the home front. Spending too much on friends can leave you broke, so remain prudent on the financial front.

Love Focus: You have a way with words, so don’t be surprised if you impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may plan to embark on a pilgrimage for rest and rejuvenation. Handsome returns can be expected in the property market. Someone is likely to come and look you up today, so be prepared to play the perfect host. Financial strength will help you turn your ideas into action. Your eye for detail will not let you miss even minor mistakes at work. You are not likely to let up in your efforts for achieving total fitness and reap rich dividends. Family matters may take precedence over other things today.

Love Focus: Shower love on your sweetheart if you want to cement the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Behaviour of a family youngster may cause concern, but you may be reading too much into it. You may be required to represent something important to a prestigious audience. Be wise on the financial front, as someone may shoptalk you into a dubious investment. You will be able to give a good account of yourself to those who matter on the professional front. Social front is likely to prove enjoyable today as you come across people you have not met of late. Something that you consume may cause ill health, so remain guarded.

Love Focus: You will find time to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travel will be most enjoyable, especially for those undertaking a long journey. Those putting property on the market can expect good returns, as the real estate market experiences an upswing. A surprise gift from someone close is likely to warm your heart. Set your financial front in order by taking expert advice. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be acknowledged by all at work. You are likely to take it easy on the fitness front. Someone may expect you to extend a helping hand on the family front, so don’t disappoint.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark, so lonely hearts rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Lime

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Matters regarding property will be resolved amicably. Academically, you will manage to keep up the tempo, despite heavy workload. Keep a light and relaxed attitude towards life, especially today, to cope with everyday tensions. You will need to take some financial decisions, which prove right. It is better to talk it out rather than remaining dissatisfied by a decision taken by higher ups at work. Avoid wayside food to conserve health. A family elder in bad mood will need to be tackled tactfully.

Love Focus: There seems to be an outside chance of love at first sight happening for some

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will manage to get the paperwork completed for acquiring property. An important assignment or project may be completed to the satisfaction of higher ups. This is an excellent time to invest in gold or some other secure options. Delegating task may not be enough on the professional front, you may need to supervise it too. Those trying to come back in shape can ill afford to miss out on workouts. Domestic harmony is assured and will allow you to let your hair down.

Love Focus: A commitment you are scared of making will no more seem threatening.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Passion for what you are pursuing on the academic front will help keep you in the lead. You may be compelled to agree to things that you don’t want to on the social front, so take your call. Financial front will require strengthening, so cut down on all wasteful expenditure. Those in the marketing field will find the day promising. Someone’s fitness tips will come in handy in your quest for perfect figure and physique. A relaxed atmosphere on the home front will help you let your hair down.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love is likely to earn you an evening out.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to pursue a task till the very end to ensure it remains without glitches. Taking extra care of health is on the cards and you can even go in for fitness You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Keeping the lines of communication open with those who matter will be important to avoid misunderstandings. Seek clarification on a financial matter, before you take the next step. equipment for personal use.

Love Focus: Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

