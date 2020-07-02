Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today.

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20) :A property is likely to come into your name. Someone’s goading will get you on the right track on the academic front. You gain popularity on the social front due to your helpful nature. Good profits accrue in a venture and promise to make your wealth grow. Initiative taken at work will get due recognition from those who matter. Don’t take undue liberties where health is concerned. Meeting near and dear ones is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you with some original ideas on the romantic front, so just follow directions and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus(April 21-May 20): Your ability to hit it out with someone influential is likely to make easy for you on the career front. Someone needing a helping hand on the social front may bank on you for assistance. A comfortable situation prevails on the financial front. Those searching for accommodation near place of work or study may get lucky. A dietary change is likely to benefit you health wise. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front. Sale of property promises excellent returns.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Celebrations may be in full swing on the family front. Your excellent academic performance is likely to open many doors for you. You will be able to help someone in need of a conveyance by offering your own vehicle. Money may no longer be a problem for you. Whatever task you have taken upon yourself will be discharged most competently and efficiently. Minor health problems will disappear.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy someone’s attention on the romantic front, so do reciprocate just to keep him or her motivated!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Spouse may make efforts to resurrect a flagging love life, so be supportive. Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. You may get preferential treatment by those who matter on the academic front. Someone supporting you may need encouragement, so go all out.

Your financial condition is set to improve and you will have enough to invest in something you are keen on. You may not find things moving favourably on the professional front. You are likely to pick your fruits of labour on the fitness front by attaining the figure and physique you had aspired for.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship shows signs of passing through turbulence; be careful.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, you remain on a strong wicket and discover some more avenues of earning. There will be many to take credit of your good performance at work, but truth will prevail. Those unwell are likely to get freed of ailments soon. Something needs to be urgently done on the home front, so don’t neglect it. Desist from taking hasty decisions regarding property.

Love Focus: A promising day is foreseen for those seeking romance, so get set for some excitement!

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Efforts on the academic front will bring positive results. Too much of anything is bad, so keep it in mind if you want to retain good health. Financial problems being faced are likely to disappear, as you come into big money. Good cooperation with others promises to make your workplace a happy place to be in. Having a good time with friends is foreseen, but you will need to take care of your health.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bundle of emotions, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Professionally, you will make your mark and boost your career.

Financial prospects are set to brighten and promise to bring you into big money. You will get the opportunity to showcase your skills on the professional front and impress all. Taking a day off between exercises will prevent fatigue from setting in and keep you fit and energetic. You will have to give up your habit of keeping scores with a home place rival, if you want peace of mind. Plans may be afoot to acquire or rent out property.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time with lover is foreseen, so get set for an immensely fulfilling romantic evening!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property deal is in the offing. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met by interacting with the right people. Something new can be bought for the house today. Financially, you may find yourself more secure now, than before. Measuring up to the expectations of superiors will not be difficult and may give a boost to your career. Whatever you are doing to keep yourself fit is likely to prove immensely beneficial. Be prepared to face some complications on the family front.

Love Focus: Don’t expect something promised on the romantic front to be delivered immediately!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Getting a new lease of life on the academic front is indicated. A social issue may motivate you to get involved. Your good relations with officials is likely to make your job easy. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Measures taken by you will help in ensuring your physical and mental well-being. You may want things your way on the home front, but this may be resented by others. Acquiring a new two or four wheeler cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your endeavours promise to bring you to the brink of romance, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good company is likely to keep you entertained on a journey. Suitable accommodation is likely to be found for those hunting for one. Your academic aspirations are likely to be met, but may require some efforts. Attending an official function is on the cards for some, but it may turn out to be a damp affair. Excellent monetary returns are foreseen from something that you have started on the side. Some of you are likely to make a mark on the professional front today. Good eating habits will prevent you from falling prey to gastric problems.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may start figuring once again in your life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A suitable accommodation is likely to be found. Your consistent performance is likely to beat stiff competition on the academic front. Refurbishing and redecorating the house is likely to give you immense satisfaction today. Good earning is indicated and will ease things on the monetary front. You will discharge a professional responsibility to the satisfaction of higher ups. Health problems troubling you are likely to become a thing of the past. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front.

Love Focus: Meeting an old acquaintance can take ‘romantic proportions’!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces(February 20-March 20): A property is likely to be acquired by some. You will prove yourself to be a strong contender on the academic front. Those trying desperately to come back in shape may find some improvement. Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve! Enjoying the company of beloved is foreseen today. You manage to keep good health by adopting a better and healthier lifestyle. Family may appear a bit demanding today.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter