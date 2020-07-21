Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 21, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A piece of good news regarding a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood. All property matters will be resolved favourably. Something that is of advantage to you is likely to happen on the academic front. Adding to your comfort on the domestic front can be one of your aims today. You may resent someone using a firm hand to deal with wasteful expenditure. Your suggestions at work are likely to be appreciated and implemented too. Joining a gym or meditation/yoga classes is possible in the quest for a healthy body and mind.

Love Focus: Love life will turn most exciting, as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will enjoy good health through regular workouts. Parents are likely to give you a free hand in something you wanted to do all by yourself. Whatever preparations you have done for an exam or competition will be enough to see you through. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available! You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation by curbing wasteful expenditure. Avoid taking any bigger decisions at the workplace.

Love Focus: You are likely to take time out for romance.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Good preparation will keep you in contention in a competition. Someone on the social front may expect a helping hand from you, so don’t disappoint. Money comes from unexpected sources and keep your coffers brimming. Hiring party agreeing to the terms and conditions for a payment will be like a financial coup for those freelancing. You will take up an exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle. Support and encouragement can be expected from the family at every step. A property deal is likely to favour you.

Love Focus: Think well before trusting a friend to act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your attempts to curry favour with those who matter on the academic front will succeed. Imagining that someone is out to harm you can keep you unnecessarily worried, as nothing of the sort is likely to happen. Financially, you will feel more secure now, than before. Don’t expect any concessions on the promotional front, but the system will not be unfair to you. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. Your innovations on the home front will be much appreciated. Possession of a property may be given to some.

Love Focus: Someone with romantic inclination may prove interesting, so play along!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your helpful attitude will be much appreciated by others in a journey. On the academic front, you may be adjudged the best in your field. A social obligation may make you waste your time. Financial front looks okay but don’t let up on savings. Excellent man management skills will help you in managing many things at once on the professional front. Eating right and remaining active will help maintain good health, despite irregular hours and little rest.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take a backseat today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A function at home is likely to keep you busy and entertained. Something that you had been preparing for meticulously on the academic front will go flawlessly and add to your prestige. You can be invited to a social function. Financially, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. Less workload at work will give you adequate time to pursue some personal commitments. Joining a gym or starting an exercise routine is indicated on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Take things easy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Despite a hectic schedule, you will manage to keep up the tempo of physical workouts. A function can be organised at home and it will not take you long to become the centre of attraction! Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front. Peace prevails on the home front. Your bank balance is likely to swell and make you financially secure. Good performance is likely to get recognition for you on the professional front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a stable love life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio(October 24-November 22): Marital relationship will get strengthened by mutual give and take. Those travelling by road are likely to make good time. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the academic front. You may feel a bit reluctant to mingle with your usual crowd in order to conserve time for something important. You may find yourself growing financially strong. Your inputs on the professional front will be much appreciated. Becoming health conscious will be a first step on the path to total fitness.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Someone in the family can ask for your advice on something important. An excursion with fellow students cannot be ruled out for some youngsters. Converting a freehold property into builder floors is possible and will prove a win-win situation for all. Doing exceptionally well on the academic front will add to your prestige. Your insistence on cutting wasteful expenditure will be heeded on the home front. Some award or recognition awaits those in a government job. A new health product may benefit those trying to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Ignited passions promise to make the romantic front exciting!

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will succeed in getting rid of someone who is trying to side line you on the home front. You are likely to jump to seize the opportunity for an out of town trip. You will find someone knowledgeable enough to discuss a complex property matter. Financially, you could not have been on a sounder wicket, as money flows in. A new deal is in the offing for businessperson and is likely to prove lucrative. It is time to get going on the fitness front to improve health.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for the wedded couples, so enjoy a special evening!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Property issues are resolved amicably. An academic achievement can be expected that is likely to boost your self-esteem. Keeping track of something or someone may prove an uphill task. Judicious spending will help you save much. Don’t pick up an argument at workplace as it can go against you. Wayside food is best avoided, especially during this season. Family life will be immensely fulfilling. Ride to office will be smooth.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may feel a bit disappointed in not receiving positive signals from the opposite camp, but should not lose hope.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Much fun and frolic are foreseen on the family front. Doing up your house and interiors will give you immense satisfaction. Your impression on those who matter on the academic front is likely to get a boost. Getting a suitable accommodation is foreseen for those desperate for it. Good earning will keep your coffers brimming and keep you in high spirits. You will find things moving favourably at work. Health remains satisfactory, as you put in efforts.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

