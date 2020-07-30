Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 30, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources. This is probably because you are on the verge of launching something important on the professional front. Improving dietary habits will have positive fallout on health. Some of you can come home early from office just to plan something with the family. Opt for day travel as setting out at night appears risky today. Pend property matters for some other day.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner’s heart and win his or her sympathy.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you can hope to receive an outstanding payment. Some of you may feel shackled and helpless on the professional front, which may prove frustrating. A change of air will be good for health. Some challenges are foreseen on the domestic front, but you will be able to overcome them. Your desire to travel abroad and meet someone close is likely to see the light of the day soon. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. Your showing on the academic front is likely to be above par.

Love Focus: Spending some enjoyable time together with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Discussing financial matters with experts will prove an enlightening experience. Raising a contentious issue on the work front may irritate those who matter. Those out of shape are likely to take positive steps to become fit. A family elder’s suspicious nature can keep you on tenterhooks. A lot of paperwork regarding a property needs to be done, before you can call it your own. You will be able to cover much ground on the academic front. You will benefit from the advice of someone close.

Love Focus: Travelling to a fun place with lover in tow is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,11,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): This is not the time to incur any heavy expenditure as it may become difficult for you to cover up this amount. Things appear to improve both on the personal and professional fronts. You will need to slow down the pace of life for retaining good health. Keep parents informed of your whereabouts to avoid ugly scenes at home. A short trip to someplace interesting is likely to prove most enjoyable. Collective decision is best for an ancestral property. Do something extra for those who are caring for you instead of being just and equal.

Love Focus: You will find time to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. A letter of appreciation for a job well done will make you feel immensely proud. There is a need to adopt a daily routine and stick to it to preserve health. Guiding a youngster will give you immense sense of fulfillment. Early birds will be better off by setting out early in travelling long distance. You will be able to ace a tough competition on the academic front. You will feel happy for someone achieving something big.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good advice by a friend can make a big difference to your earning. Creative people may be able to profit as their work sells like hot cakes. Even irregular workouts will keep you in good health. A relaxed atmosphere on the home front will help you let your hair down. It will be fun to travel with your near and dear ones today. Pending work on the academic front may need your attention urgently. You will manage to lift the spirits of someone down in the dumps.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire can only happen if you make your presence felt.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. Continue doing whatever you are doing to remain healthy. An excellent day for doctors, engineers and other professionals is foreseen. Keep sometime reserved for revision in an exam, if you want to fare well. This is the day to get up and achieve what you had been craving for all along. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards for some. You can get happily involved in organising an event or a function.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You have enough funds to indulge in a bit of luxury, so go forth and enjoy a shopping spree. You are likely to lead the pack in a competitive environment and maintain your lead too. Seek guidance from a health conscious friend to achieve total fitness. Much togetherness is foreseen on the family front, as you spend quality time with your dear ones. If travelling to someplace exotic is on your mind, then consider your wish granted! You will need to spend quite a lot of time in catching up on the academic front.

Love Focus: Have some great plans for a romantic evening out today as the love of your life is likely to play along.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A fine day for those trying to make some money on the side. Health and your own well being may make you mentally tensed, but it will be without any basis. An argument with superior over an issue at work is best avoided. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home are likely to be resolved amicably. Your nose will remain on the grindstone for completing an urgent assignment on the academic front. You will need to preempt difficulties before they become insurmountable.

Love Focus: Those having romantic inclinations will need to cast their net wider.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. An opportunity on the financial front is likely to be seized to get good returns. Overriding concern for health can make you paranoid. You will manage to convince a friend or a family member about your ideas and get their assistance. Chances of making to a distant location in time appear fifty-fifty. You may not get interested in giving your property on rent or selling it outright despite some good offers.

Love Focus: Those feeling lovey-dovey may plan to spend time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Too many hurdles in getting a loan sanctioned may make you give up the idea. Those pursuing a professional goal may find success without much effort. You will be able to deal with an old ailment that is playing up. If a vacation is on your mind, this is an excellent day to set out for it. Strong negotiating skills will be required to tilt a deal in your favour. You will manage to submit a project nearing a deadline in time on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your suggestion for an exclusive evening out is likely to be lapped up by lover!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for some time, is likely to dissipate soon. Tough competition at work will encourage you to put in your best. Those afflicted with a lifestyle disease will need to keep a strict watch over it. Not being in sync with other family members may make you feel that you are not being given a fair deal. Buying property or starting a construction is indicated for some. Those lagging behind in academics will manage to catch up.

Love Focus: Romantic front is in need of excitement, so churn up some ideas that will simply floor lover!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

