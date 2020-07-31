Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 31, what’s in store for Pisces, Aries, Leo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Remaining cautious while investing is likely to save you from a loss. Professionals will need to be at their networking best to get good deals. Adequate rest is important for those working out. You will need to be careful while on the road today. A property issue may need your involvement. You may need to hone your competitive spirit on the academic front, as other non-performers begin performing. Positive thoughts will be your greatest aide in keeping negativity at bay.

Love Focus: Look interested, as your indifferent attitude can put off lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An urgently required loan is likely to be sanctioned. Too many commitments on the social front threaten to affect your professional life. You are likely to handle the ups and downs on the health front effectively. A family matter will be sorted out amicably. Some of you can plan to visit a relation residing out of town. An offer on property may become difficult to refuse. You may have a selfish interest in helping somebody out on the academic front. A competitive situation will force you to out think your rivals.

Love Focus: For some, a long-term relationship can turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. It is best not to antagonise people who matter on the professional front, as you can face adversity at work. An old ailment can pester you, but will be taken care of. Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. There is a possibility of taking a short break by travelling to someplace exotic. You will need to get aware of the market situation, if you want to a good bargain for property. Appreciation is in store for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm will win over even an off-mood lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Money is likely to grow through wise investments. It is only a matter of time before you surmount the odds to get a stalled job back on the tracks. Keep your health in mind during outdoor activities. Family life will be most satisfying, as spouse seems all out to cater to your moods! Vehicle check-up may become important before setting out on a long journey. A property issue may need your involvement. Someone on the academic front may rely on you to keep in touch with the latest.

Love Focus: Thoughts of getting even with someone will make it difficult for you to keep your mind at rest.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those working for a social cause can get hard pressed for funds. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front are likely to get positive feelers. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Planning a movie or simply going window shopping cannot be ruled out for some. Maintain confidence regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. You will manage to maintain your tempo on the academic front. A change of air will be godsend for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Family matters can take precedence over other things today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your gut feeling about a financial issue is likely to hit the bullseye. Deliberate well before giving your views and opinions regarding an issue at work. Don’t be too harsh on yourself on the physical front as it can become counterproductive. Your double standards in a family situation may not be appreciated. Delays cannot be ruled out in a journey, but starting early will help. Your nose will remain on the grindstone for completing an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: The weather on the romantic front looks rough today, so remain cautious.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A get-rich-quick scheme can actually work for some. Your contribution to a workplace project or assignment may not appear adequate to higher ups. Don’t overdo the workout bit as you can burn yourself out. Family may not be in the mood for your plans for an outing, but you will win them over. Some travelling may be involved in a task. Those thinking of getting their house converted into builder floors should give it a second thought.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to respect your decision for waiting some more to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. A solution to a professional problem is likely to be worked out by you and is bound to impress higher ups. Health-wise you are certain to remain at the top of the world. Behaviour of a family youngster may cause concern, but you may be reading too much into it. Trip to the countryside is on the anvil for some and will prove most lucrative. Efforts on the academic front bring positive results.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner will have to take the initiative themselves!

Lucky Colour: Emerald

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Go for less lucrative options, if you fear losing money. Your serious attitude at work will keep you focused and help wind up a task quickly. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their condition. Planning something with the family will be more work, than enjoyment. If travel is on your mind, a vacation with family or friends cannot be far away! Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out. Frustration and discontentment that faced you on the academic front is set to disappear.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to throw a pleasant surprise by preparing your favourite dish.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. Jewellers or those dealing in gold and precious stones can find the day profitable. Steps you have taken to come back in shape may not be adequate. A family member settled far from home may pay you a visit. If you are travelling to meet someone confirm his or her presence first, before setting out. Chances of getting into a good situation on the academic front cannot be ruled out. Those feeling stress will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquillity.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air for the wedded couples, so a special evening is in order!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Money you have been trying to recover may take some more time to materialise. This is not the day when you can afford to sit back and relax at work, because pending work stares you in the face. Keep strict dietary control if you want to remain healthy. A child or family youngster may need disciplining. Something important slipping out of your mind on the academic front cannot be ruled out, so be careful.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love, so get ready for a great day!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Don’t be callous on the financial front as incurring loss cannot be ruled out. You may have to look up to your colleagues for directions in a project on the professional front. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. You may be compelled to attend a family function which you are not keen on. Those travelling long distance will find the journey comfortable. Those thinking of taking up a franchise may find the step lucrative.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Colour: white

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter