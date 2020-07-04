Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 4, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

The signs of the zodiac calendar have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you kickstart your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An outstanding amount may be released soon. Someone in the family is likely to do you proud. Property is likely to give good returns. Someone’s unannounced visit may make you reschedule your other plans. You will remain a pillar of confidence on the professional front. Maintaining an active lifestyle will be the key to your maintaining excellent health.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations are likely to be met sooner than you expect, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A celebration on the family front may keep you busy. You are likely to undertake a journey with lover. Investing in property will be a step in the right direction. Participation in an online competition is likely to keep some occupied. Saving money for the rainy day will be a step in the right direction. Exercising self-discipline and self-control will keep you hale and hearty on the health front. This is the time to settle anything outstanding at work.

Love Focus: Exciting times on the romantic front are foreseen, as you get the chance of an outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An exciting time with family is on the cards for some. A property deal is set to materialise for those aiming to own a house. Much praise is in store for you for a job well done. Good earning promises to keep you in an upbeat mood today. You will find time to focus on your fitness. An unexpected message from a distant relative brings happy news for the entire family.

Love Focus: Turbulence in love life cannot be ruled out if you do not do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your participation in a family function will be much appreciated and praised. Students are likely to find some good guidance through mentors. Money multiplies, as you get an opportunity to add to your wealth. Tips from experts may come in handy on the fitness front. Your efficiency at work will be appreciated by those who matter.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is likely to be made by some.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Youngsters may be busy researching about a place or an event. Chances of taking possession of a house or apartment look bright. This is your day and you will manage to achieve what you have set out for. Things start looking up for you financially. You may take the initiative of joining a gym or exercise routine, just to keep fit. Exchanging notes with colleagues at work will be helpful. A family elder may need you, so make yourself available even if you are busy.

Love Focus: Spending quality time in lover’s company is foreseen today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A new outlook will be the source of laughter at family front today. You will reach a distant destination in good time. Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. You will need to take one step at a time, as rushing things may not serve your purpose. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. Eating right and remaining health conscious may become a key for maintaining perfect fitness. At your workplace, you should work keeping in mind long term gains.

Love Focus: Lover’s innocence and sincerity may stir romantic feelings in you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family members appreciate the changes made in & around the house. You may want to reconnect with the old pals and remember the golden days. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Something you do on the social front will be highly appreciated. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated. Professional life will remain normal today.

Love Focus: A good time can be expected on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Choclate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will have to make some compromises at family front today. Property can be bought or sold by some. Faith in self will help you in surmounting competition on the academic front. Earning good money is foretold in a venture that you are starting. Some solid gains are foreseen on the financial front. You will manage to turn a situation in your favour on the professional front.

. Love Focus: Chances of a romantic relationship going sour cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Emerald

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short journey will help in refreshing and unburdening your mind. Some positive developments on the property front are possible. You may be eager to do something different, just to impress all. An outstanding payment expected by some will be received. You may get motivated to take up an outdoor sport, just to remain fit. A positive feedback from a client regarding a deal may call for a celebration! You may become a pillar of strength for someone ailing in the family.

Love Focus: Romance may be on the top of your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will need to put in extra time to complete a job that is lagging behind on the professional front. A marriage in the family may keep some happily engaged. Some of you can enjoy a drive in your new car. This is a good day for buying property. Wedding bells are likely to peal for the eligible. An investment is likely to turn into a goldmine and may find you smiling all the way to the bank! Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most fulfilling, as you make special efforts to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Inviting someone over to your place is possible today. Someone may offer you an advice you just can’t refuse, so get set to enjoy your heart out! Some of you may make plans for painting the house. Chances of gaining money through unexpected sources look bright. Joining a gym or an exercise routine is on the cards for the fitness conscious. There is a crying need to priorities on the professional front.

Love Focus: A cooling off period can be expected after a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20):

You will find spouse quite responsive and adjusting to your needs today. Accompanying someone you get along well with on a business meeting will prove immensely entertaining. There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot. Something you love doing may keep you occupied today.

Something started on the health front is certain to make you feel fitter. Patience will be required in handling an erring subordinate at work. Financial front promises to brighten up, as earning enhances.

Love Focus: Your love life is poised to give immense joy.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

