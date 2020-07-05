Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 5, what’s in store for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Help from family members would take care of your needs. Taking a break from work is possible. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you. Spending time with like-minded people will prove most fulfilling.

Profits from some previous investments accrue and keep you financially comfortable. Your good physique and well-shaped figure is set to get approving smiles! An employee may ask for a raise, so consider his or her case sympathetically, rather than rejecting it outright.

Love Focus: You may go out of your way to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An important journey may have to be undertaken soon. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. You will be willing to go to any length in getting your way on the personal front. This is the best time to spread your wings on the professional front. You will manage to fine tune your health and keep ailments at bay. Some relief is likely for those facing a financial crunch. You will enjoy the time spent with family members and friends.

Love Focus: Love life promises to cruise along smoothly, but you will have to keep at it.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your generous behaviour would enable to enjoy some lovely moments with family. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Your long pending request may see the light of the day. Focussing on cutting corners will help you save much. Take good precautions for your health. This is not a favourable time for a business trip. You should reschedule it.

Love Focus: A chance of meeting someone you secretly love may materialise.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A lifestyle change for good health will be a step in the right direction. Understanding the nature of spouse will help unburden your mind. Chances of availing a break cannot be ruled out for some. Your attempts to get hold of some property may not succeed. You may celebrate a success or promotion.

A strenuous job is best avoided by those feeling low. Something started on the side is likely to earn good profits.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may think of tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to plan something exciting with family and friends today. A group research is possible to make a project interesting. You may need support on the academic front. This is a fantastic day, when you achieve a breakthrough or a windfall. Good news is in the pipeline for those wanting to make their jobs permanent. A maturing insurance policy can come to the rescue of some. You are likely to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to beckon some and make the day enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You receive care and affection from family members. You will be able to find a good buyer for a property you want to dispose of. You may get an opportunity of meeting people from different walks of life on the social front.

Saying no to junk food and adopting a balanced diet will be in your interest, if you want to stay fit and healthy. Only if you are financially sound should you go for a new venture. Something that you have devised may be put into operation at work.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to enjoy the proximity of the family today. Weather may not be conducive for a journey by road. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You can become the centre of attraction in a gathering. Things will get favourable on the professional front. Financially the day is inauspicious, so defer buying gold or jewellery. Controlled diet will help you in retaining good health.

Love Focus: The day may find you in the mood for love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. This is a fantastic day, when someone will give you a red carpet treatment!

You will be comfortable as far as finances are concerned. You are likely to enjoy good health by giving up your easy-going life. You are likely to excel in your professional field. Family life cruises along nicely as you give quality time to each other. Limit out of city travelling, if possible.

Love Focus: Someone’s closeness with you may lead to budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your ideas on the home front are likely to be appreciated. Visiting interesting places is on the cards for some. Things start looking up for builders and real estate agents. An event in your life may reaffirm your faith in religious beliefs.

Financial situation is all set to improve. Stepping up physical activity is likely for some, just to become fit. Those in government service are likely to get in line for promotion.

Love Focus: Positive response from the opposite camp will help give romance a fillip.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you may be asked to travel on a short notice. Health remains good, as you keep yourself active. Things are certainly going your way on the social front, so enjoy the fun while it lasts! You may start reviewing investment options for maximum returns. You may remain busy with additional work today. Someone in the family may motivate you to give your best on the academic front.

Love Focus: Possibility of an office romance cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A fun filled outing is on the cards that promises much fun and gaiety. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Meeting someone you have not met for long is possible. Your financial position remains strong. A change in lifestyle may prove most beneficial for your health. You may decide on something on the career front.

A family youngster is likely to do you proud.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20: A side business is likely to start showing immense potential. You are likely to feel happy for someone in the family, who has achieved something big. An out of town trip will prove professionally most promising. Overspending needs to be guarded against, as you can be compelled to touch your savings. Resuming your daily workouts will be a step in the right direction and help you in regaining total fitness.

Love Focus: Meeting lover on the sly is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

