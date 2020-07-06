Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 6, what’s in store for Aries, Capricorn, Pisces, Leo and other zodiac signs

Read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

The 12 signs of the zodiac calendar have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you begin your day? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spouse can be in a pensive mood and may require emotional support. A journey, just to look someone up, may be undertaken by some. You may decide to take up residence near your place of work. You will find luck favouring you in more ways than one today! Whatever you have earned will need to be preserved. Regular workouts will help in keeping fit. Your positive attitude at work will be appreciated by superiors.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along fine and keep you happy.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A hectic day is foreseen for those visiting out of town relatives or friends. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. This is the time to get cracking in organising something important. Prospects on the financial front improve. You will make it a point to remain active, just to keep in shape. This is the best time to project a request to superiors, so don’t hesitate. Family’s support will help you to think with a bigger perspective.

Love Focus: An outing can be planned with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Career prospects are likely to get enhanced by a recent development. Something started on the fitness front will pay you well in terms of good health. Some changes envisaged on the home front will be initiated. An exciting out of town journey is on the cards for some. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. Financial situation needs attention and should be prioritized.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Homemakers may have to carry out tasks in the absence of any outside help. You will get a chance to visit a place you have never seen before. Those in two minds about developing a property must take a call now. Your help on the social front will be much appreciated. Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. You may have to work harder to get back in shape. Good news is in store for those running for a post or waiting to get nominated.

Love Focus: Dissatisfaction in love life may frustrate you if you do not do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A short business trip may have to be undertaken at an immediate notice. A property issue threatens to become a bone of contention with someone close. You may get to interact with people of high repute. Some developments are likely to make you financially stronger. Mental peace prevails and will take away all your tensions. Your ideas on the professional front will soon turn into action. Keep a sharp eye on a family youngster.

Love Focus: Spend time with lover to understand what they have to say.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Youngsters may avail an opportunity to get some driving practice. Pace of work on a property under construction is likely to pick up. Your preparation will be adequate for acing a competition or exam on the academic front.

Returns from previous investments will manage to finance something you desire. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. At workplace, it is best to keep your temper under check as someone may provoke you. Spouse may crave for your time and attention.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is in the stars, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23):

You are set to enjoy some special time with the family today. Those apprehensive about a journey will travel in comfort. Shifting to a better accommodation is possible. You are likely to get into a reflective mood today.

Monetary stability is assured. You focus on your fitness. You will need to get updated professionally to come at par with new entrants.

Love Focus: This is a perfect day for sharing and caring with your beloved, so plan an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some celebration or ritual may be performed at home. An interesting journey gets underway. You may take possession of a new property. There is much to do and you will need all the support you can get. Financial situation is set to improve. Joining health or yoga classes will be a step in the right direction. Rivals may try to pull you down on the professional front, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Try to do something extra for the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good diet is what you need to get back in shape. You will be able to find someone on the family front unburden your woes. An excellent time is foreseen on the social front, where your presence will be sought most earnestly. Earning big bucks are foreseen for some professionals. A business venture will be put on the tracks.

Love Focus: You may crave the company of lover, so plan to be together.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family issue needs to be resolved early. This is an excellent time to develop or own a property. Your popularity is likely to rise socially. Students should avoid being careless. You are likely to tighten your belt to control rising expenditure. A new fitness programme, if adopted may result in a new you! An outstanding amount is likely to be received.

Love Focus: Lover may have ideas of his or her own, so simply follow and enjoy.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A journey may materialise and accompanying someone you like is possible. Terms for acquiring property may be finalized. You may get hard pressed for time to complete something essential today. Your financial situation is likely to improve. You will maintain the right attitude for tackling additional work. Some of you may take to morning walks. Family ties get strengthened.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love with someone who is a new entrant to your regular crowd.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may remain undecided about making a trip. Property may come to you through inheritance. People dropping in at your place will make you happy.

Your desire for recognition may be fulfilled on the work front. Achievements of a family youngster will soon become a feather in your cap. Someone may borrow money from you and not return, so be careful. You need to avoid excesses to retain good health.

Love Focus: Taking lover for granted can strain relationship, so be considerate.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter