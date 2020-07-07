Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you are likely to indulge in a fun activity at home. Those learning how to drive will make speedy progress. Good news awaits you on the matrimonial front. This is a good day to return someone’s obligation. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. This is an excellent time for expanding business.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be satiated, as someone catches your eye.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to impress one and all on the professional front, thanks to your way with words and outgoing nature. A short separation from family is on the cards. A good day for travelling long distance. Get a good grip on things before they tend to get out of hand. Your financial position remains stable as outstanding payments materialise. Rest and a good massage will do wonders to refresh and rejuvenate the body.

Love Focus: You will soon get a chance to express your love for someone you desire.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A religious rite is likely to be performed at home. Getting leave sanctioned is possible. Those planning to start something new should consult someone they confide in. Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. Your positive outlook in life will keep all ailments at bay. The way you explain things to a client will hold the key for future projects.

Love Focus: This is the best time to enjoy the company of someone you have recently met on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An invitation may take you out of town for a marriage or a function. Taking possession of property is indicated for some. A practical day is foreseen, which will enable you to tie up a lot of loose ends. A comfortable position is assured on the financial front. Someone’s advice on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. You may get the opportunity to try out some new ideas on the professional front. An interfering family elder will need to be tackled diplomatically.

Love Focus: Lover may become your pillar of strength.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will have to keep a close tab on subordinates at work to monitor the progress of something important. A problem in the family will need immediate solution, before it turns serious. Prospects of acquiring property are likely to brighten. Someone’s arrival may make you excited and keep you on your toes.

Financially, your condition is likely to improve manifold as money starts to flow in. Your endeavours on the fitness front will have a positive result on health.

Love Focus: You have managed to make a special place in your lover’s heart and it shows!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those planning a journey by road will do well to start early. Purchasing a property should be postponed to a later date. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Financially, things will soon start looking brighter. You will need to watch your weight, before you reach the point of no return! Professionally, you may be chosen to represent a prestigious body or organisation. Someone in the family can become your guide and mentor.

Love Focus: Talking with each other would only help you ease the discomforts in a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family front will become a source of great solace. A contentious property matter will be amicably resolved. Networking will help expand your social circle. You will have the money to spend on something worthwhile. Health wise you remain on top of the world. You are likely to set out on a trip that looks professionally promising.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love can expect an enjoyable outing on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22):

Those travelling are likely to enjoy special treatment. A new initiative is likely to provide a pleasing makeover to the house. You can expect a little leeway on the academic front, so make the most of it. Additional perks are likely for some. Take all precautions to remain healthy. A deal is likely to be sealed through your efforts. Problems on the domestic front are likely to be encountered, but will be overcome.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to be taken to the next level by lover and enjoyed to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):

Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Setting up a new house is likely for some. You love being the centre of attraction and that is exactly what you will become in a social gathering.

Good budgeting will save you much, so try not to overstep it. You may find yourself unusually fit and energetic today. An excellent time is foreseen on the professional front as you get the leeway to implement your ideas.

Love Focus: You are likely to enrich your romantic life by implementing some original ideas.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21):

A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. An outing with friends will help raise your spirits. Family property is likely to be received as a gift by some. Socially, you may find yourself much in demand. A new source of income promises to add to your wealth. You will manage to maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. An excellent option may be on the horizon for those wanting to switch jobs.

Love Focus: It is not in your nature to disappoint anyone displaying even a semblance of romantic feelings for you, so go forth and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those travelling in public transport will need to be careful of their belongings. Favourable outcome of a pending property issue can be expected. An initiative taken on the social front is likely to be appreciated by all. You will be able to stabilise the financial front. You may become motivated to opt for some healthy options just to remain fit and energetic. You are likely to gain immense goodwill on the professional front. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster.

Love Focus: A romantic encounter can very well be the highlight of the day!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home. A property dispute will need to be settled without recourse to the legal process. This is the best time to express yourself creatively. You are likely to become health conscious and junk the junk food. You are likely to expand your social circle. Praise is in store for you on the professional front for your contribution.

Love Focus: You will feel much closer to the one you love than ever before.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

