Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 8, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Hence we think it might be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family may press you to spend some time with them. Travelling is not advised as stars don’t appear favourable. Solid returns from property will strengthen you financially. Your hard work on the academic front will make all the difference for your future prospects. Fortune smiles on you on the financial front and add to your wealth. You are likely to attract influential people in your network. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend quality time with someone you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): It may become difficult to convince spouse about something that you intend to do. You may make plans for an outing with friends today, but don’t expect everyone to be there. Putting money in property at this juncture will be a step in the right direction. You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. You will enjoy a spot of good health with efforts. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals will be able to add to their reputation.

Love Focus: Those in love will be able to plan something interesting on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those shying away from keeping fit may resume their workouts again for the sake of good health. You may be busy sorting things out on the home front. Possession of a new property is indicated for some. Getting into the grip of things on the academic front is likely to give you much confidence. Someone may ask for financial help, so give only if you are in a position to. Some of you are likely to win the confidence of your senior at work by doing more than what has been told.

Love Focus: Pressing commitments may compel you to keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Stars burn bright on the romantic front, so expect your love life to turn most happening! There is some truth in what someone claims in a property matter. Gaining an edge over rivals is possible on the academic front. Financially, you will find yourself very well off, due to your previous investments. You will cease being your wavering self and become assertive to get your work done. More patience may be required on the fitness front, since you cannot get results overnight.

Love Focus: You are likely to accord romance a special place in your life and enjoy every bit of it!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A friend or relation may come and stay with you for a few days. Delay is foreseen in a journey, so keep adequate buffer time before setting out. On the academic front, you are certain to have your way. Raising a home loan is possible and will take you a step closer to owning your dream home. Lagging behind in a project on the professional front may not be well taken by those who matter at the work place. Don’t indulge in excesses, if you want to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Wooing may become essential to keep the beloved in the right frame of mind on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Strong financial situation will enable you to purchase a luxury item. Health poses no problems, as you strive to keep fit. Some of you may be compelled to devote more time to the home front. Not completing an assignment or project on the academic front may have serious consequences, so burn the midnight oil if you have to. Negotiations may be on to purchase land or a built-up property. Faring well in a competition or exam is foreseen on the academic front for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you may aim to make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23):

Too much outdoor dining and wining can affect your health. You may resent the suspicious nature of a family elder. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. Developments taking place on the academic front will be to your satisfaction. Ensure that you are financially sound, before venturing into a capital-intensive project on the business front. Your professional sphere is likely to become happening once again, as you make a good job of a responsibility placed on your shoulder.

Love Focus: You may take time off to keep in touch with the one you love and enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22):

You will be in a position to cater for the specific needs of a family elder. A positive feedback on property may help make up your mind. Encouraging signs can greet some on the academic front. You may resolve to save money for paying an outstanding amount. Keep a tab on someone assigned to carry out your directions. Health front doesn’t seem quite rosy, so take preventive measures.

Love Focus: Luck may not favour those looking for love, but take heart, things are likely to turn for the better very soon.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21):

At home, you will be able to put across your ideas for changes most convincingly and win the approval of others. Some of you may be in the process of paying the last instalments of a property you have booked.

Rising personal expenses need to be reined in, before you get into a tight situation. Things remain poised in your favour on the professional or business front. You may decide to take up an exercise routine for good health.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to get realised and how!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21):

A family issue may need to be deliberated upon, so that it does not disturb domestic harmony. Taking legal recourse to claim your right to an ancestral property may be the only course. Best options are likely to be made available to you on the academic front. Don’t expect immediate reciprocation for the help extended to someone. You may be hard put to find time to discharge a social commitment pending for long. You are likely to add to your fame and prestige on the social front.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to plan an evening out with lover, but you will think of an exciting alternative.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Too much travel may get on the nerves of some, but things promise to ease soon. You may get involved in something serious on the academic front, so try not to get distracted. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong. If rest and relaxation is what you seek, you may have to wait for some more time for it. Be careful of what you eat for health’s sake. Not everything needs to be told to the family, so think and speak to avoid misunderstandings.

Love Focus: Someone will be at hand to share your innermost feelings on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Competitors on the academic front may play dirty, so be careful. There are certain things of the heart that are to be kept within and not disclosed, remember that. Job seekers will be able to seize an opportunity to land a dream job. Some changes on the home front are likely to keep you happily engaged. Maintaining routine on the health front will be important in staying fit. If you are looking for property, the time seems favourable.

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with may take romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

