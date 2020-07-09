Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9, what’s in store for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Aries and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your efforts to secure an additional source of income will succeed. Your enthusiasm will be contagious and will motivate others to put in their bit on the professional front. Health remains satisfactory through an active lifestyle. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Your fondest wishes are likely to be fulfilled on the academic front. You will be able to project a positive image of yourself and impress people on the social front.

Love Focus: Remain a bit tolerant on the romantic front, as lover can test your patience.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will get down to managing your finances in a detailed manner in order to repay an outstanding amount. It may become difficult to implement the changes you had been contemplating for long. Be regular in your workouts to keep good health and remain fit. Those in a touring job will do well to keep the family informed about their whereabouts. A prime property may come to you through inheritance. Options on the academic front will be to your liking.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be well rewarded, so go all out!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You will manage to save enough for an important occasion by taking requisite austerity measures. It is best not to jump to conclusions in a situation at work without getting complete facts, as you may go way off the mark. You are likely to become health conscious and benefit. An advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. Property owners are set to get handsome returns from property. You will remain favourably poised on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to transform romantic thoughts into action, so expect an exciting time!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You may not be satisfied with the kind of payment you are getting for your work, but something is better than nothing. On the professional front, you will be able to stick to your work schedule, without outside interference. Freedom from health problems is indicated. Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas on the home front. You will have the resources to get an ancestral house renovated. Chances for enhancing your career prospects may materialise soon. You will have enough money to effect changes on the home front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to make love life rock, so enjoy while it lasts!

Lucky Number:23

Lucky Colour: Olive

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Money flows in and promises to keep you in a happy financial state. Desire to come back in shape may motivate you to take up an exercise regimen seriously. Postponing something for another day at work may not go down well with seniors, so complete it now. Peaceful atmosphere on the domestic front will enable you to let your hair down. Possession of a property may come into your hands.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and make it rock again.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financial worries may be put to rest, as your earnings are set to increase manifold. You will feel proud of something achieved at work. Not succumbing to temptations will be your key to maintaining excellent health. Those wanting something for themselves may try to get into the good books of a family elder. Some of you may spend the day looking up suitable property. Someone’s guidance may prove a godsend on the academic front and bail you out from a tight situation.

Love Focus: If married, expect some special favours from spouse today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Things begin to look up on the financial front, as earning gets a boost. Good health is assured by changing your eating habits. If you are waiting for someone to turn a new leaf on the family front, your wait is likely to be endless! A dispute regarding property needs to be cleared fast, before it becomes a festering wound. Your mastery over academics promises to bring you much praise.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in the mood for romance today, so plan out something exclusive with partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will become increasingly conscious of wasteful expenditure and become strict about things. A little push is all you need to complete a pending task, so don’t get lethargic. Remaining slim and trim may become your aim and you will go all out to achieve it. Avoid being too strict with someone on the family front. An acquaintance may seek your help on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to be all ears to what you have to say.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Neon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Financially, you are likely to remain in a most comfortable situation. Be clear of your objective on the professional front. Adhering to a set routine will be the key to remain fit and energetic. Behavior of a family youngster may cause concern, but you may be reading too much into it. You must seek a comfortable mode of conveyance to undertake a journey. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favor. Something positive is likely to happen on the academic front today.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so get ready to make a sizzling love life a part of your life!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may need a good resource to fund your current venture. Your performance at work will be commendable. Health needs to be guarded, so no indulging in wayside food. You may be preparing for receiving a near and dear one at home. An overseas trip may need to be postponed. You may add to your assets by buying property. Things falling into place on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

Love Focus: Picking up the threads of a long lost romance is possible for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A payment long overdue is likely to be received. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be praised. Those on regular medicines will do well not to skip any dose. Your motivation will help extract work out of a family youngster. A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. Performing well in a competitive situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible, so get set for a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed, if you want a secure financial front. Getting your way at work is foretold, so go full steam ahead. Total fitness is likely to come within reach for those who have chosen to shake a leg. Love and care are likely to be bestowed on you on the family front. You will derive much pleasure in driving your favourite vehicle. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Your academic achievements are likely to open many doors for you.

Love Focus: Those single are likely to meet someone who sweeps you off your feet!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter