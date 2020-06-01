Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 1, what’s in store for Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Leo and other zodiac signs

Every zodiac sign has its own characteristics and personality traits. Horoscopes help by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for you. Go on and find out whether the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Assets grow as you become financially stronger. Good progress is likely to be made on the academic front, but you will have to keep at it. Socially, your efforts to keep in touch with all will make you popular.

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned to you now. You may need to devote your personal time at work today. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Efforts to motivate a youngster will not go in vain, as a marked improvement is foreseen.

Love Focus: You may need to give a thought to your present relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Increase in household expenditure can get you worried. Improvement on the academic front is foreseen and will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Time is right to review your investments to get more out of your money. Those in the promotion zone can expect a favourable result. Health remains excellent, as you eat right and exercise. A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you.

Love Focus: Love may not be your top priority today, so be upfront about it.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. You may get interested in a property and make plans to acquire it. Keep a tab on what is happening on the academic front, lest you be left behind.

Financial front will stabilise as your income steadies. Advice to someone at work will need to be acted upon to be effective, so ensure that. Following someone’s advice on the health front is likely to do wonders. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close.

Love Focus: Give time to partner, as togetherness will help in deeper understanding.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): It is a favourable time to look around for a house or property. Your efforts will bring positive returns on the academic front. You are likely to find much joy on the social front with someone special. An excellent opportunity on the financial front knocks at your door. Your desire for best of both the worlds – work and family – will be fulfilled. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with spouse or lover can escalate into a slanging match, if you are not careful.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A real estate transaction may turn out bad, if you are not thorough enough. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better. Good advice will help in multiplying your monetary assets. Middlemen and commission agents will be able to earn well. You will feel energetic and dynamic throughout the day. Mood swings of spouse will be tackled well and you manage to brighten the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Some of you may need to reignite passions for a happy and stable love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Resolving a contentious property issue amicably will be in your interest. This is an excellent time to catch up on things that you were lagging behind in on the academic front. You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. Something that had been troubling you on the health front is set to disappear. You can feel attracted to someone at work. Someone’s arrival is likely to brighten the home front.

Love Focus: Review the decisions taken on the professional front, just to be doubly sure of their correctness.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Improvement in an ailment you are suffering from is indicated. Better equation is likely to ensue in your relationship with spouse. You will be able to pull up your socks and recover lost ground on the academic front. Influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. You will be able to meet a deadline on the work front without paying any penalty.

Love Focus: Some of you may have to stoke the ambers of passion to make romance rock.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good advice will help a family youngster excel. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day favourable. Someone’s suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market.

Although you earn well, you are likely to switch to saving mode. A professional move that you have made or are on the verge of making will prove favourable, so go for it. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and young couples will find ways to enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property issue gets amicably settled. Good showing on the academic front will motivate you. A sporting event you are participating in may keep you engrossed. Raising capital for a venture may not pose much problem. A profitable day is foreseen for professionals and businesspersons. A spring in your step will be indicative of the good health that you are presently enjoying. You may feel a bit lethargic in giving a helping hand at home.

Love Focus: Spouse will appreciate your willingness to lend a helping hand to spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You may get involved in preparations for an event on the home front. Real estate agents will find the day profitable. You may take an elderly person under your care. Try to entertain your friends without loosening your purse strings. Keep up the tempo of work, if you want to meet the deadline. A new exercise regimen is likely to add to your good health.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family matters are likely to interest you as you try to get socially in. Property owned by you may begin to give good returns. A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patient. Buying something big is on the cards as you manage your finances well. You will be able to take positive strides in getting something done on the professional front. Remaining slim and trim may become your aim and you will go all out to achieve it.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you will manage to give quality time to lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): There is a chance of settling a long pending financial dispute. Those pursuing higher studies will need to put in adequate efforts before they make their mark on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy good rapport with everyone on the professional front, due to your helpful attitude. You will be in top physical condition simply by adopting yoga and aerobic exercises. Some hostility against you on the home front will be apparent today.

Love Focus: Partner will appear more loving and caring than before.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

