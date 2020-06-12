Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 12, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you today!

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Organising a function at home will prove hectic, but enjoyable. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. Something you have achieved on the academic front may make you feel mighty pleased with yourself.

Things will take some time to look up on the financial front. If you want luck to smile on you, make some efforts. Home remedy is likely to work wonders for a minor ailment and restore your health.

Love Focus: There is a chance of romance coming into your life, as you get to know someone better.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. You can be hard pressed for time to discharge some domestic commitments. Be focussed in whatever you do on the academic front. You will be able to avoid cash crunch by following a well thought out financial plan. There is little chance of changing someone’s views on a particular issue, so let it be. Just by being regular in workouts, you will be able to enjoy total fitness.

Love Focus: Some of you will be able to keep in touch with lover separated temporarily.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family reunion is on the cards and may turn out to be a trip down the memory lane. Visiting sightseeing places cannot be ruled out for some. Networking assumes importance on the academic front to link up with important people. Strict budgeting will enable you to enjoy the festival. You may not find yourself in the right frame of mind to tackle a complicated job at hand and may even botch it up.

Love Focus: Avoid a situation you are not comfortable with on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. You value money and will not allow it to be wasted. You may get heaps of praise for something that you have achieved on the professional front. An out of town trip with friends seems possible, but do consider your commitments before you give the nod. You will need to avoid excesses to maintain your health. Don’t get into unnecessary entanglement on the domestic issue.

Love Focus: Romantic life takes a turn for the better as someone you love is set to spring a surprise.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you are likely to invest in property to get your dream home. Your performance remains satisfactory on the academic front, but you can certainly better it. Some of you are likely to review your investments and do the needful. Your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front will bear fruits. Family will be your priority today and you will derive immense fulfillment in catering to a child or a family youngster.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone will be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Keeping excellent health will not pose much difficulty for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. Family issues that are leading to disputes are likely to be resolved amicably. Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. You are likely to add to your wealth by opening another avenue of earning. Today, you are likely to find everything going your way both on the personal and professional spheres.

Love Focus: You are not likely to spare any efforts to make your love life tick!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Loosening your purse strings is likely to win someone over on the family front. Handsome returns can be expected in the property market. On the academic front, you will be able to handle the competition well. Curbing wasteful expenditure will become your priority and help in saving more. Praise is in store for some at work for something achieved. Your current exercise regimen will make you feel stronger and fitter.

Love Focus: An exciting time is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will find a perfect match for someone eligible in the family on the marriage front. Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate, so expect good returns to flow in. You are likely to do exceptionally well on the academic front. Managing finances well will help conserve money for everyday expenses. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to contribute to organisational efficiency. Those feeling under the weather are likely to show marked improvement.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong, so those looking for love should double their efforts!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property deal may prove profitable, as you get it much below the market price. Your guesswork on the academic front is likely to be bang on and benefit you. Those working on commission basis are likely to make it big. Opportunities to better the performance are yours for the asking on the professional front. Your initiative on the health front is likely to give good returns. Planning an outing together with family may be on your mind.

Love Focus: Discussing future plans with the lover may be on your mind.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favour. Wealth pours in from various sources and takes care of all your monetary problems. Your foresight and willingness to put in extra hours is likely to find you reach for the stars on the professional front.

Love Focus: An exciting development on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. A property related issue will be successfully dealt with. Your efforts on the academic front will ensure that you remain with the top-notchers.

Those planning to switch jobs may find this an ideal period. Managing your finances would be the need of the hour. Coming back in shape will not be as difficult as it had initially seemed.

Love Focus: Cupid appears more than willing to make loving hearts meet, so expect romance to enter your life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Luck is likely to favour you for acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating. Admission to a prestigious academic institution is on the cards for some. An investment is likely to give handsome returns. Higher ups at work may expect something more from you, than what you have delivered, so be prepared. A sporting activity will help bring back your energy and strength. Your favourite child is likely to make the day exciting for you

Love Focus: You will find love, the moment you turn positive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

