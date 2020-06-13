Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 13, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you today!

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Family bonding is likely to warm your heart and make you feel closer to your dear ones. An inherited property is likely to come your way. You are heading for a big break on the financial front, but it will require some patience on your part. Team leaders will be able to employ their team members effectively on the professional front. Avoid experimenting with anything new or you may upset your digestive system.

Love Focus: Keep your unnecessary suspicions under control.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family togetherness will prove immensely fulfilling and help create a cosy home environment. Some of you may be compelled for buying summer products. Your excellent performance on the academic front may line you up for scholarship. Monetary support comes to you from an expected source. You will be able to remain in close touch with important people in your professional sphere. Those ailing for long can expect some good news on the health front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family gathering will allow you to meet relatives you have not met in years. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. Overcoming difficulties on the academic front will be easy, as you get down to solving them proactively. A senior may need a lot of convincing, before you are allowed to do things your own way on the professional front. Health supplements are likely to help you fetch the required nutrition. Tips are likely to come in handy for those wanting to play the stocks.

Love Focus: Lover may appear unresponsive and may want space.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You are likely to plan something exciting today with the family. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house. Unwavering focus on the academic front may be needed to keep on the right track. Your presence of mind will help you attract more finances. Don’t get impulsive on the career front; remember slow and steady wins the race. Your decision to eat homemade food will save you from seasonal ailments.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of meeting someone you have a crush on.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price but enquire about it before sealing the deal. Working smart, rather than hard, on the academic front will save a lot of time. Good earning opportunities present themselves. Keep your distance from those who may get you drawn into office politics. You are likely to feel much fitter and energetic, even without doing anything specific on the health front. A family issue may require your involvement in resolving it.

Love Focus: Someone special may come to meet you and brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A guest may arrive at your doorstep unannounced and stay with you for a few days. Don’t settle for a property without ascertaining full facts. Expect preparation for a competition or exam to go full steam ahead, without interruptions. A pat on the back can be expected by some at work. Health wise, things start looking better now. You will need to bear the expenditure of something not catered for in the budget.

Love Focus: Love front will only go how you plan for it.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some family problems may keep you engaged. Plans may be afoot to acquire or rent out property. You will be able to match the pace on the academic front. Excess energy will encourage you to take up physical activities or some sport.

You may review your expenses and take steps to limit them. Keeping tabs on your team’s progress in a project on the professional front will prevent last minute rush. Those out of shape will be able to muster enough willpower to achieve fitness.

Love Focus: Positive signals from the one you love is likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may be forced to cancel something important on health account, so take care. Organising a family do is on the cards for some. A property issue can become bitter if you are not careful. Taking outside help on the academic front to help improve your grades is possible. It is best not to start aiming for monetary returns till you become well-known. You will need to play your cards well on the professional front to out manoeuvre a rival.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so expect a scintillating time with partner!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Meeting an old relative or friend is likely to rake up pleasant memories of yesteryears. Some progress will be made on the property front by those wanting to acquire a house. Devoting extra time and energy on the academic front will hold you in good stead. Chances of some profits of a deal coming your way cannot be ruled out. It is best not to leave anything pending today at work. Taking up some physical sport will keep you fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: Today, romance will be more of a waiting game, than anything else!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius, Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A family reunion is on the cards and will enable you to meet everyone. Property owners can expect good returns from a property deal. Your determination and dedication on the academic front are set to take you places.

You will have the money to be a bit self-indulgent. Completing a project or assignment to the satisfaction on higher ups at work is indicated. Those apprehensive about their health actually have nothing to worry about.

Love Focus: You may not be totally convinced of lover’s alibi, but it won’t serve any purpose by pressing further.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A marriage in the family will get you completely involved. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift. Someone’s support on the academic front will be more than welcome in getting out of a tight corner. A boost in salary or increased profits promises to make the financial front rosy. There is much that is pending on your side, so step on it if you want to beat the deadline. Health benefits can only be experienced by those who are diligently responsive.

Love Focus: Cupid strikes those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Academic proficiency is likely to open many doors for you on the job market. A relaxing day is foreseen, where you may find yourself in the company of your near and dear ones today making some exciting plans! Health wise, you will not have anything to complain. Your efforts will make things look up on the financial front. Your faith in your abilities will boost your confidence. Family will be much more supportive of your ideas. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: You will be able to keep your promise and make spouse happy.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

