Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 16, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you kickstart your morning? Go on and read to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Something you feel is being thrust upon you on the family front may keep you mentally occupied. Stars look bright on the property front. Showcasing your strength on the academic front will work in your favour by covering your weaknesses. Someone may become your guide on the health front and benefit you immensely. Things move smoothly on the work front and you can expect cooperation of all.

Love Focus: Love life appears a bed of roses, as you spare no efforts in appeasing partner!

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your involvement on the domestic front, despite professional workload, will be much appreciated. This is a good day to deal with property matters. Excellent news awaits some on the academic front. Arrears or outstanding payments are likely to be received by some. A change of lifestyle is likely to boost your health. You may feel that people are working against your interests, but this may not be so, so cheer up!

Love Focus: Someone you are going steady with is likely to make your day by expressing undying love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Some of you are likely to find a suitable place to stay. You may get motivated to put your best foot forward on the academic front. Those spiritually inclined may encourage their near and dear ones for going on a pilgrimage. Monetary help may be forthcoming for some. You will be able to make quick recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you of late. A professional opportunity is likely to knock at your door and promises to get you into the limelight.

Love Focus: You may have second thoughts about a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Metalic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Spending time with friends and family is indicated and will prove immensely gratifying. A property issue will be settled amicably. Some kind of recognition awaits you on the academic front. You are likely to seize all opportunities that come your way on the financial front. An ailment dogging you for long will disappear, as health stars brighten. You are likely to bask in the glory of an achievement on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to remain a step ahead of what is presently going on at home to avoid getting involved. Some of you may plan to shift to a better place. Your strong showing on the academic front is likely to mark you as an achiever.

Good monetary management will keep your bank balance healthy. You will be able to keep your coffers brimming and enjoy your wealth too. Your active lifestyle will ensure that you remain fit and energetic. Expect a prestigious assignment to come your way on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some positive developments are foreseen for the eligible on the marriage front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your luck is about to turn for the better, so expect something good happening to you on the personal or professional front. Some family affairs pending for long will be taken care of today. You may start thinking in terms of property. You will be able to raise your performance level on the academic front through outside help. Multiple earnings may make you feel more financially secure than before. Some ailment or the other may bother you, so take preventive action.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front promise to bring you immense pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Attending a family function may appear a chore, but you may be compelled to attend it. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Your academic performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter.

Someone may give you a helpful tip regarding a financial matter. You are likely to enjoy good health by maintaining your daily routine. Shifting to a better environment is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Exciting times are foretold on the romantic front, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you are likely to win the confidence of your senior at work by doing more than what has been told. Something may not go as planned on the family front. Judge all offers on merit, if you plan to sell property. Academic excellence is likely to help you achieve your dream. You will manage to rescue your money from a dubious scheme by taking prompt action. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of a budding romance appearing on the horizon as someone of the opposite gender comes into your life.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your actions may put suspicion in the mind of a parents or family elder. Those planning to buy property would do well to wait a little more. Good preparation will keep you in contention in a competition. You are likely to invest in a good cause with an eye on self-promotion. Prompt handling of a health issue facing you will save you from much trouble later. Praise is in store for you at work for something that you have accomplished.

Love Focus: Someone you are desperate to be with is likely to reciprocate the similar signals.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some function or marriage is likely to be planned at home. It is best to steer clear of any dispute on the property front. Becoming a favourite of your teacher is possible on the academic front. A venture initiated by you in your personal capacity will prove profitable in the long run. Overstraining on the health front in workouts cannot be ruled out for some. Stars advise you to be a little patient if switching jobs was on your mind.

Love Focus: There is much joy foreseen for those in love, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Mehendi Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Making plans for an outing with family is possible. You will be able to complete the documentation of a property related matter. Your hard work is likely to show in your academic performance. Good investment opportunities come your way and keep you financially strong. Don’t emulate someone and overstrain yourself on the fitness front. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success.

Love Focus: This is an excellent time for those trying to make a long-term relationship permanent.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Making your niche at a new workplace will not be difficult. Some of you may survey property and contact property dealers today. Admission to a prestigious institution may become a possibility for some. This is an excellent time to earn big bucks as opportunities come your way. Maintaining an active lifestyle will be the key to your maintaining excellent health.

Love Focus: You are likely to succeed in you’re to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

