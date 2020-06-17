Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 17, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Go on and read your horoscopes to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All 12 zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it then be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you kickstart your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may plan to shift residence by acquiring additional property. Encouraging developments can be expected on the academic front. You may be forced to review your opinion about someone on the social front.

This is a great day to make money and you will go all out for it! Prospects of a better job are set to brighten. A good exercise regime will find you at the peak of fitness. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make someone fall in love with you.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Pending paperwork concerning a property will be completed and get you the ownership. Things that appeared confusing in the beginning will start becoming clearer now on the academic front. Something that you have started on the side will become profitable. Your efficiency and hard work may come in for praise at work. You will get a new lease of life as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: This is a good day to go for an outing with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You will need to find a solution to the mood swings of a family elder. Important property matters may be taken up. Something that you had been preparing for meticulously on the academic front will go flawlessly and add to your prestige.

You will earn well and get the opportunity to splurge to your heart’s content. Your professional reputation is likely to get some rich clients into your fold. You are likely to be pleased with the results of the fitness regimen that you had adopted.

Love Focus: Love life will prove immensely gratifying for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Timely help from others will help clear the hurdles that had been blocking your progress on the academic front. Tensions arising at home will be successfully defused through your initiative. Regaining the financial equilibrium may take some time but you will still be able to achieve it. A position of authority is likely to be achieved at work. Keeping fit is your mantra and you will manage to achieve it. Good news on the family front awaits some.

Love Focus: There is a great scope of getting hitched to someone from the opposite camp on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

You will find the family most supportive of your endeavours. Keeping a close watch on a property issue will be in your interest. A major item for the house is likely to be purchased. Improved earnings will make you financially strong. You will manage to upstage your nearest rival in your efforts to corner glory on the professional front. Joining a gym or working out with friends is likely to keep you in the best of health.

Love Focus: Romance holds special interest for you today.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Be more tolerant towards spouse or a family member, even though you don’t subscribe to their ways. Putting money in property at this juncture will be a step in the right direction. You will be able to tap some more avenues for earning. Be prompt in discharging whatever responsibility is given to you on the professional front. Working out in a group has its benefit and you are likely to realise it soon on the health front.

Love Focus: The one you love is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

It is best to respect the decision of a family elder, even if it seems unfair as it will be for your own good. It is best to take some more time in taking before plunging into a property deal. An arrear is likely to be received and make your bank balance healthy. You can be kept waiting for something that you urgently require at work, but this will not hinder your output. Some initiative needs to be taken on the health front to keep ailments at bay.

Love Focus: Love blossoms and will make your love life cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

A favourable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. Your attempts to curry favour with those who matter on the academic front will succeed. A function or a party is likely to be given a miss by you. Some more avenues for earning open up, so keep your efforts on. Good health is foreseen for those suffering for long. Things are likely to become more comfortable by making a few adjustments in the home set-up.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

You may have to put in some efforts to bring calm and tranquility on the home front. You may come a step closer to realizing your dream of owning a piece of property. Acquiring furniture or a home appliance is on the cards for some.

Someone who had borrowed money from you will return it. You will find the going really smooth in completing something important. Current line of treatment is likely to do wonders for those ailing for long.

Love Focus: It is a good day to discuss your relationship with your families.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. There is a good chance of firming a property deal that you had been after. You may go out of your way to maintain cordial relations with everyone on the social front and be more forgiving of those you dislike. Keep major purchases on the hold for now. The more you exert yourself the better your situation becomes, but the will to do so may be lacking. Those feeling troubled on the health front are likely to see a good progress now.

Love Focus: Trying too hard on the romantic front may get you the result you expect!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making domestic environment harmonious. Property matters will need to be sorted out amicably, if you want things not to get stalled. Small, but regular, gains will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. If you have the wherewithal to undertake a project at your end, don’t hesitate to begin. Those not keeping well for long on the health front are likely to show remarkable recovery.

Love Focus: Lover will share your enthusiasm for an exclusive outing.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

Homemakers can feel frustrated if change of scene doesn’t happen fast! You can choose a healthy option on the dietary front and benefit. Your soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a distraught family member.

Maintaining your standard of living may prove a bit difficult and prompt you to cut corners. Whatever you accomplish on the work front is likely to impress those who matter.

Love Focus: You may get the chance to express your feelings for someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

