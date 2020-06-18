Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 18, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

Find out the astrological predictions for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs for June 18.

The 12 zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you kickstart your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): An overseas journey may have to be rescheduled at a later date. A property may come to some through inheritance. You are about to taste success on the academic front. Your ideas on the professional front will be highly appreciated. A good investment scheme may come your way. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well.

Love Focus: You will be able to achieve exactly what you had set out for.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A family member is likely to prove a great help around the house. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. On the academic front, you will be able to catch up the front runners by your consistent performance.

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Slow and steady wins the race and you are on the winning path! Chances of coming back in shape look bleak without a change in lifestyle

Love Focus: Tensions on the romantic front may give some sleepless nights.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): An ailing family member starts showing signs of improvement. An impromptu bargain deal is likely to catch your attention on the property front. Your performance on the academic front remains above par. Financially, you will have enough to indulge in a bit of luxury. Those seeking a better job are in for a pleasant surprise. Those out of shape will be able to muster enough willpower to achieve fitness.

Love Focus: Those trying their luck on the love front are likely to find success at last!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Peers will be helpful in sharing good health tips with you on the fitness front. There is no escaping some responsibilities on the domestic front, so take them on willingly. The piece of property that you are after is likely to be yours. Whatever preparations you have done for an exam or competition will be enough to see you through. There is a likelihood of winning a lucrative deal. You may not be too thrilled about your prospects in the present job.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life today.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Property matters can be taken up today as stars seem favourable. Things falling into place on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

You may find a distinct improvement on the monetary front. An independent assignment at work is likely to see you in your element. Those suffering through an ailment can expect fast relief. Homemakers will have enough money to see the work to completion.

Love Focus: Your efforts to appease lover today will meet with instant success!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to tie up a lot of loose ends on the domestic front. A property decision will be in your favour. Things promise to work in your favour on the academic front. Enjoying the day with those you click well with is foreseen.

A boost in income is indicated for some. Increasing workload threatens to take up a major portion of your time today. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health.

Love Focus: Love life seems quite satisfying as you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A good price is likely to be earned for a piece of property. Someone’s guidance may prove a godsend on the academic front and bail you out from a tight situation. Financially, you will find yourself more stabilised than before. A responsible task may come on your shoulders on the professional front. Those ailing for long can expect some good news on the health front. Your achievement can make the family proud.

Love Focus: Unconditional love from the one you love is likely to bowl you over.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Avoid excess in food and drink, as digestive problems are indicated. You are likely to enjoy total family time today. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Your academic achievements are likely to open many doors for you. Your presence of mind and quick wit is likely to attract money through various sources. Something unforeseen may delay your current efforts on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship can expect happy days.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Overly busy schedule can give you little time to be with family. Property matters should not be touched today. Someone can prevail upon you for going someplace you are reluctant to. Financially, you are sailing in a safe ship today. You are likely to find your prospects soaring on the professional front. Herbal alternatives and new fitness regimes are likely to work wonders for you.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with someone you are romantically involved with will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Domestic front appears harmonious, but someone can upset your day’s plan by arriving unannounced at home. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. Curbing wasteful expenditure will become your priority and help in saving more. Chances of getting into thick soup over an issue on the professional front cannot be ruled out. There is no age limit in taking up healthy activities, so start right away!

Love Focus: Togetherness makes your day a memorable one.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): It will be difficult to convince a family elder regarding something you want to do, so expect no for an answer. Good opportunities will come to those who have cleared a tough competition. Boredom threatens to set in due to lack of pastime for some. Financially, the day looks much better today. This is the day when you need to catch up on things at work. Your physical fitness will make strenuous activities seem like a child’s play.

Love Focus: You will draw your partner nearer by revving up your romance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Keep your taste buds under control if you do not want any gastronomic delights to make your day. Exercise caution, lest you may hurt someone in the family. Converting an ancestral property into builder floors is possible.

You are likely to come to grips with something being done on the financial front. You may not be in a position to prevent someone from going ahead with his idea, so let it be.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and solitude with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

