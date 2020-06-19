Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 19, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

Go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

The 12 signs of the zodiac calendar have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you kickstart your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may need to hit the pause button to bring your fast moving social life to a temporary halt. Some students may need expert guidance to do well. There are too many forces pulling you in different directions. Salary increase may become a reality for some. Something that you had been hoping for on the professional front will happen. Your exercise regimen will ensure that you remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so expect a scintillating time with partner!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Plans for a leisure pursuit with family may have to be shelved due to paucity of time. You are likely to come into your groove now on the academic front. You want to help out someone, but are reluctant to impose yourself, so give whatever guidance you can and leave the options to him or her.

Chances of making good money cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to garner support for something you have undertaken on the professional front. Health wise you are likely to feel on the top of the world.

Love Focus: Time is here to enjoy special moments with the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Acquiring a new two or four wheeler cannot be ruled out for some. Prospects on the academic front are set to brighten. You will feel more financially secure than before. Your stubborn attitude can get you into trouble on the professional front, if you are not careful. A health initiative will benefit you in the long run. Not spending enough time with family may upset spouse and other family members.

Love Focus: You will get a chance to spend quality time with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): It will be a good idea to confide in parents rather than in friends about a particular issue. Resetting the house may be on the minds of some homemakers. Those involved in speculation or betting may find the day profitable. Tight schedule at work will not let you tend to a personal matter. Some of you may resume your daily dose of exercises to become fit and energetic.

Love Focus: A lot of pressure can be put on some for marriage.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You may resent someone in the family keeping a tab on your activities, but it may be for your own good. Some of you may get busy in giving house a facelift.

You may be at your penny-pinching best today, but money is still likely to slip out of your hands. Be careful about handling intricacies at work as an error can put you in a spot. A health initiative will benefit you in the long run.

Love Focus: Good day for the eligible on the marriage front.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family will be supportive of your ideas, but only to an extent. A suitable place to reside is likely to be shortlisted by some. Minor repairs to the house will be successfully completed. Recovering money from someone will prove to be easier than you thought. You may steer yourself in a favourable position on the professional front. Minor ailments afflicting you will disappear through a specific line of treatment that you have opted for.

Love Focus: Love bug bites as someone of the opposite gender makes you go weak in the knees!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A social event may need to be postponed. Buying a luxury item is not warranted at this juncture. Students would need to work hard to memorize some new concepts. You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front. Things may not go as anticipated at work and put you in a spot. Just remaining conscious of what you consume will be enough to keep you fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may dominate you today and make you plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to retain good health despite some problems. Convincing a family member looks to be a tedious task and involve a lot of your time. If you are seeking to buy or build a house, this is an auspicious day to start the proceedings.

Old dues will be settled as you manage your finances well. You are likely to learn the ropes fast in a new job and will not take much time to create a niche for yourself.

Love Focus: Keeping an open mind as far as love is concerned will help you in reaping rich benefits!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Finding yourself fit may make you a bit careless about health, but you will need to guard against this tendency. Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. Those preparing for competitions will manage to find their focus. You may find some lucrative investment schemes and reap rich dividends. Think through any responsibility entrusted to you at the beginning itself to avoid any hitches afterwards.

Love Focus: Your strong attraction towards someone is likely to make you strike a conversation with them.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will be able to create a relaxing environment on the home front to unwind. You will have your say in a property matter. Some of you may be invited for a lecture or for participating in a competition. Something that you have put your money in may prove a financial boon. Fine tuning is required for a job that requires precision, so devote some extra time. You will need to be regular in your fitness routine to derive benefit.

Love Focus: Those romancing will find the day exciting, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Thoughts of a family reunion is likely to make you talk with everyone for long hours. Some of you may survey property and contact property dealers today. You are likely to have your hands full in organising a social event. You will have to be cautious in your spending as your financial front is still a bit unstable. Monotony threatens to set in at work and make everything look a drag. Don’t take liberties where health is concerned.

Love Focus: Loving bonds get strengthened in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Postpone property matters for some other day. Those appearing for competitions will need to make the home environment conducive for studies. Avoid investing your money in something big without a careful consideration.

You can feel a bit lethargic and skip regular routine on the health front. You will have to make the domestic environment tranquil, if you want to enjoy a relaxing time.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with lover to someplace exclusive is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

