Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 20, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and other zodiac signs

The signs of the zodiac calendar have distinct characteristics and personality traits. Wouldn’t it be helpful to know what the day has in store for you just as you kickstart your morning? So, go on and read to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some turbulence on the family front is foreseen, but staying cool will help overcome it. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns. Exchanging notes on the academic front will prove beneficial. This is the day when you can expect something good happening on the financial front. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial. Health consciousness promises to lead you to total fitness.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to be impressed by your love and care.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful and allow you to rest and recoup. Outside help may be needed to keep at par with others on the academic front. You can get introduced to someone new and expand your friends’ circle. Something may hold you back from investing in a scheme that looks promising. You will need to make efforts to rope in people for an important task. Despite pressing commitments, you will be able to remain regular in your exercise routine.

Love Focus: You are likely to make the first move in getting to know someone who is giving unusual attention to you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Spouse or a family member may need your help, so find time to be available. Some of you may not be able to refuse a good property offer. Domestic issues requiring to be addressed urgently may keep you on your toes, but you will be able to resolve them. Investing in something new is likely to prove profitable. Don’t indulge in excesses, if you want to remain healthy. You are likely to remain in a confused state of mind today, due to indecisiveness of a senior.

Love Focus: There is an outside chance of romance knocking at your door!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family member will be adamant to do things his own way that may not be to your liking. Those in medical or engineering fields can expect a satisfying day both professionally and monetarily. Keenness to help someone who you feel is not capable of doing something alone will get you the laurels.

You remain in total control at work and manage to impress those who matter. Good advice on the investment front is likely to make your money grow. Your active lifestyle will steer you clear from any kind of bodily ailments.

Love Focus: Some of you may devote your energies in looking for love and romance.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Parents or elders may insist on doing something that you don’t approve of. A legal case pertaining to a property shows all the signs of going your way. You are likely to lead the pack in a competitive environment and manage to stay on top. Financial front grows strong as good returns from past investments are received. You may not be able to achieve what you had set out for on the professional front. Health is likely to improve for those suffering from a lifestyle disease.

Love Focus: Someone may send positive signals on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family’s support for your ideas on the professional affairs can prove annoying. Acquiring a property on this auspicious day is possible for some.

A piece of excellent advice will find you getting financially stronger. A regular exercise routine is likely to benefit you on the health front. Your self-confidence will see you through a trying phase in your professional life. Thumping success is foreseen for students sitting in tests and exams.

Love Focus: Someone you admire is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Yoga and meditation promise to counter moodiness, so go for it. You will be able to handle frayed tempers on the family front diplomatically and avert an ugly situation. You can get serious regarding some property and may even pay in advance. Good earning and money from another source will help effectively counter high expenses. This is the time to reconsider whatever decisions you have taken to be on the safe ground.

Love Focus: Cupid strikes those looking for someone to mingle with.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. You will receive the papers pertaining to a property or some other asset. Students will be satisfied by their level of preparation.

Good earning is foreseen, but don’t trust on anyone in money matters. Take suggestions and opinions, before you set out on a new course. Those feeling out of sync on the health front are likely to recover on a speedy rate.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of getting hitched to someone suitable.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Uplifting and improving the domestic front may have to be shelved because of cash crunch. You can get in two minds regarding purchase of a property.

Good returns from a new venture cannot be ruled out. The day turns out well, as you are able to achieve your aims both on personal and professional fronts. Getting rid of a health problem by taking recourse to alternative medicine is indicated. Candidates appearing for a tough competition will need a good morale booster.

Love Focus: Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Legal issues regarding a property are likely to be decided in your favour. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience. Children can keep some busy in something urgent. A delayed payment is likely to be released, but not without you running around. Today, you may have to take your chances on the professional front. Good health is assured for those ailing for long. Your forethought and a touch of creativity will help make the home environment tranquil.

Love Focus: You may find someone you click with on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Buying a new vehicle to keep up with the Joneses is likely for some. A positive development on the academic front is likely to give students a morale boost.

Close supervision may be required of something initiated by you on the professional front. Becoming health conscious will be a step in the right direction. On the domestic front, you will be able to curb a situation that threatens to spoil an evening out with family. Money slipping from in between fingers threatens to upset the budget, so keep a check.

Love Focus: You will need to do something about lack of excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A happening evening can bring you in contact with old friends and relatives. Family will be supportive only to a limit, so don’t expect the moon.

Curb bad food habits, if you want to retain good health. You can expect good returns from the money invested in a scheme. You will manage to keep your professional front in order by being proactive. Burning the midnight oil and taking guidance is inescapable if you want to fare well.

Love Focus: Your love life shows all signs of getting revived through mutual efforts, so enjoy a cosy twosome!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

