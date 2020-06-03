Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 3, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today.

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Hence we think it might be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some signs on the financial front will appear encouraging. Ideas implemented on the professional front may literally turn into gold, so expect to add substantially to your wealth! Enjoying good health by getting serious on the exercise and workout fronts is indicated. You may be compelled to attend a function despite your reluctance. Earning an extra buck is indicated for real estate agents. Forces pulling you in different directions can leave you befuddled.

Love Focus: Someone may express his or her love for you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good investments will keep the monetary front strong. Your reputation gets a boost at work through good networking. Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out. Keeping your diet under control and remaining active will be the key to your good health. You may spend joyous time in following a family tradition or a religious rite. You will be able to cover much ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: It’s OK to let go things rather than upsetting each other’s mood by beating around the bush.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those in urgent need of money will be extended a helping hand. Entrepreneurs and inventors are likely to taste success. Those looking for a suitable career in their chosen field will get a wide choice. Homemakers will have the resources to make the desired changes. Some positive developments on the property front are foreseen. Friends and well-wishers are likely to make the day entertaining. Those lagging behind on the academic front are likely to be helped by a mentor.

Love Focus: An old flame can call you up, but may not cut any ice with you.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A job delegated to someone will be completed to your satisfaction. Being mentored by someone on the health front is likely to benefit you on the fitness front. Family front will become the most happening place soon, as some of you go about organising a do at your place. Shifting residence on transfer is indicated, so expect positive changes in your life. On the career front, this is the time to contemplate on your future course of action. You may find some lucrative investment schemes and reap rich dividends.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to find the opportunity of sharing your feelings with lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Managing capital for something you want to purchase would not be tough. Professionals will find much merit in going in for newer ways to publicise their talents. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. A new tip on the fitness front is likely to work wonders. Some of you may spend the day looking up suitable property. Good showing on the academic front will help you in forging ahead with confidence.

Love Focus: A strong relationship can become stronger through your benevolence.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Innovating something new to smoothen the working is likely to be appreciated. You will manage to maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Someone you are going steady with may have a pleasant surprise in store for you. A family member ailing for some time starts showing signs of recovery. Meet someone influential, even if you have to travel a long distance, as he or she can turn your luck. Good returns from previous investments are foreseen.

Love Focus: Catching someone’s eye can kick start a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Success is foretold on the professional front and you will add to your reputation. A home remedy is likely to do wonders in kicking off a seasonal malady. Favourable verdict may be expected by those involved in property litigation. You are likely to bounce back with full vigour on the professional or academic front. Some developments on the social front will be to your liking.

There is a good chance of creating a new source of income.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may be given a position of authority in a reshuffle on the professional front. Health benefits accrue for those who start a new workout routine.

Suspicions about something may make you ill at ease with lover, but you may be thinking too much into something innocuous. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour.

Love Focus: There is someone who really likes you, but is afraid to approach, so let your guard down a bit.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some good opportunities on the professional front may materialise soon. Conserving money should be your first priority. A change in lifestyle is likely to start showing results now. You will receive the support of the family when you need it most. Getting approval for extension or addition to an ancestral house may prove a big hurdle. You will need to pull up your socks on the academic front, as your performance shows signs of slipping.

Love Focus: A feeling of being unloved and unwanted can make you sad.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your helping hand on the domestic front will appear a godsend to family. Someone may suggest you a property being sold at a bargain price. Those looking for a suitable career in their chosen field will get a wide choice.

You may plan to keep your cash handy rather than invest it. Your work at office is likely to be finished in a jiffy, giving you time to enjoy your personal time. Avoid being experimental with your digestive system.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect a good time on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An exciting day is foreseen for those visiting relatives or friends. Those looking for suitable accommodation will be able to find one. Good networking capability of a family member is likely to come as a boon to you on the career front.On the professional front, a long-term project may keep you busy, but you will be able to make a good progress. Your determination to come back in shape will remain unwavering on the health front. Something that you have started on the side will become profitable.

Love Focus: You may be in the mood to spend the evening someplace exotic with lover.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A new training partner is likely to motivate you on the health front. A good initiative on the domestic front will enhance your reputation amongst family and friends. Do something about a situation before it gets out of hand academically. Well managed investments will find your financial health improving. Getting into the groove in a new job will not pose much difficulty for the freshly employed.

Love Focus: Someone admires you and won’t leave any stones unturned in conveying it.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter