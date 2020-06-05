Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 5, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): This is a good time to take a health initiative for those in quest for perfect health. Something done together as a family will be most enjoyable. An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest.

Good financial management will enable you to live comfortably and save too. Things move smoothly at work, as you go about your job quickly and efficiently.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting someone who understands you look bright.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property. Passion for what you are pursuing on the academic front will help keep you in the lead.

Some good earning opportunities are likely to be seized by you. Those hoping for promotion may find the competition tough. Those feeling out of shape will be able to take some positive steps on the health front. A relative or a family friend can crave to meet you.

Love Focus: Marriage will definitely be on the minds of those of marriageable age.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those working out with the aim of building their body are likely to succeed. You will feel more nearer to someone than you ever did before on the home front. Browsing through the property market is likely to narrow down on some good deals. A financial advice, if acted upon, will find your monetary front stabilising. You are likely to deliver more than expected on the professional front and make your mark.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have a liking for is possible.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): An excellent opportunity awaits some on the family front. Good offers in the real estate market are likely to make you seriously contemplate buying property. You may remain tight-fisted as far as spending is concerned. You are likely to enjoy a most favourable phase, in which whatever you do turns right! Steering clear of junk food will be a step in the right direction in restoring good health.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Family ties are likely to get strengthened by making it a point to meet your near and dear ones. A property matter is likely to get resolved amicably. Extra coaching may prove a boon for some on the academic front.

Those playing the stocks will do well not to keep all eggs in one basket. You are likely to work smart at office and deflect some of your workload on others. Those down with an ailment will be on the path to full recovery.

Love Focus: Ignited passions can make the evening quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is possible and do your health immense good. Family life will be most satisfying as you make plans together. Your aptitude for something on the academic front may become your greatest asset. You can contribute socially to some cause that is near to your heart. Your inquisitiveness of what is happening to whom, promises to keep you gainfully employed!

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may plan on tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to clear most of your doubts. Financially, The day looks to be in your favour. The changes you recently implemented on the health front start showing positive results. Family front will be abuzz with activities and prove most entertaining.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and find it immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You are likely to get your choice on the academic front. An initiative taken by you on the family front will be appreciated by all. A property deal is likely to prove most favourable. Self-discipline and self-control will keep you hale and hearty on the health front. Care needs to be taken in a financial transaction. Monotony threatens to set in on the professional front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely for those looking for a life partner.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius(November 23-December 21): You will manage to keep off junk food to maintain your level of fitness. You will find family more accepting of your drawbacks. An ancestral property may come to you with a clear deed. Clarity of mind on the financial front will help you spend judiciously and save on money. Your motto of ‘working is good, but networking is better’ is likely to take you places.

Love Focus: Falling in love was never so easy! Go for it now as lot of romantic opportunities come your way.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 27, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn(December 22-January 21): Property is likely to give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Family life will be most satisfying as you make plans together. Fun time with friends or relations is foreseen. Your initiative is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Keeping a sharp eye at work is likely to make everyone fall in line. Some favourable developments are likely on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those frustrated with their love life are likely to eye greener pastures.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Excitement on the domestic front prevails as a family member returns home after a long period. There is a fair chance of some property getting allotted to you. On the home front, your overbearing attitude is likely to offend partner and make him or her incommunicado. A lucky break on the business front cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to ruffle some feathers on the work front by your uncompromising attitude. Your efforts on the fitness front will prove immensely beneficial to you.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may start showing interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Efforts on the health front will keep you fit. Good news on the domestic front will elevate your mood. Excellent showing on the academic front will help you in realising your dream. Previous investments are set to give good returns. Something you were apprehensive about on the professional front turns out favourable. You may not get what you want on the social front, so take the setback gracefully.

Love Focus: Some of you are going to make good progress on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

