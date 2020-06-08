Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 8, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

Read on to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Hence we think it might be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may decide to renovate your ancestral house. It is better to change your attitude towards things, than wallow in self-pity. A mutual friend is likely to introduce you to someone you take an instant liking for. A promising day is foreseen for professionals. Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Coming back in shape can prove an uphill task for some. Spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well.

Love Focus: Your love life appears to cool down a bit.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Saving for a rainy day would be in your interest on the financial front. A business proposal presented to client is likely to get approved. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. Spouse is likely to extend all support to you, so be appreciative. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. Some of you are likely to acquire a new skill. Your friendly nature and open-heartedness are likely to win you many friends.

Love Focus: Love is in the air so make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your rise in social stature is preordained as your reputation enhances. Avoid painting yourself into a corner by your own ‘smartness’. A competitive situation on the work front will tilt in your favour. Your fitness regime will benefit. Your domestic burden may be shared by other family members. A property may come into your possession. Speculation can be tricky at this juncture; go for it only if you are confident.

Love Focus: Romantic stars burn bright, so enjoy the day!

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Home front will be most inviting for rest and relaxation today. Some of you may add to your list of properties. You are likely to find the day favourable.

A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. You will find yourself more energetic today than usual. You may be kept busy on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: A one-way relationship may just not work out, so get out of it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Spouse’s ideas of doing up the home front will get your support. Good returns from an existing property are likely. Those preparing for competitions need to retain their focus and avoid distractions. Efforts will be required to boost up profits. You can find financial front stabilising. Self-imposed dietary restrictions promise good health and vitality. There is much that will keep you occupied at work today.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those romantically involved with someone.

Lucky Colour : Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A family youngster may need guidance on studies. Good negotiations are likely to get you a piece of property for bargain price. You are likely to remain in a chirpy mood all day, as you find yourself fit and energetic. Taking a professional advice would be important in case a big investment is on your mind. An honour or recognition awaits some on the work front.

Love Focus: Work pressure may compel you to put romance on a low key.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family youngster can venture out independently. You will be able to find tenants for a recently acquired property. Your powers of convincing will melt all opposition to your ideas. It is best not to make an issue over it.

Some of you can expect a payment to be delayed. You are likely to enjoy good health by sticking to a regular daily routine. You are likely to come into the limelight on the professional front.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened for newly married couples.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. Property gives good returns. You are certain to get the returns for helping someone out. Meeting new people is in store for some. Health remains satisfactory without much effort. Someone can take you for a ride on the monetary front. Making a professional move at this juncture will be in your favour.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will help you make all the right moves on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good vibes are in store on the home front. House construction is likely to be completed without any delays. Some of you may plan to buy a house or a car soon. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Good earning opportunities can come your way. A task entrusted to you on the professional front will be concluded satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Someone may play spoilsport in your evening out with lover.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. A prime property may come into your name. Your efforts will succeed in bringing normalcy to your environment. A new acquisition is likely to fill you with pride.

You will manage to remain trim and slim by adhering to your exercise regimen. Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Some efforts may be required on the work front to finish an important task.

Love Focus: Those longing for love are certain to find it soon.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family commitments can prove burdensome for some. Some of you can shift to a better accommodation. Some of you are likely to impress others by your depth of knowledge. Meeting a long lost friend is possible today.

Health remains good through your own efforts. You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. Good teamwork will help in beating the deadline.

Love Focus: Lover may get in the mood of going someplace exotic, see how would you accommodate the request.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Homemakers may feel tied to the home and yearn for a change. Good returns from property or acquiring new property is on the cards. You are set to enjoy the company of your near and dear ones. sGetting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. You may require expert guidance to manage your finances. It is a good idea to apply for leave right away for an event happening in the future.

Love Focus: Strengthening of romantic bonds is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

