Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The 12 zodiac signs have distinct traits that define one’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may not like the developments that are happening in your life at this juncture, but little you can do about it. Feeling the crunch on the financial front is foretold. You may find solace in the company of like-minded people. Health needs care, so don’t take any liberties. A tussle at work may pit you against someone more powerful. Winning people over on the social front may not be as easy as it seems.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit oversensitive today, so give space.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8,10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Bringing some variety in your fitness routine is likely to save you from monotony. Someone will thwart your attempts to dominate the domestic front, proceed only if you want to spoil the atmosphere. Academically, you remain on a safe wicket. Things start looking bright on the financial front as earnings increase. People are likely to seek your expertise in professional matters.

Love Focus: Someone may be desperately trying to catch your eye on the romantic front, so take your call if you want to take it forward.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your performance at work may not be up to the mark. An ugly situation between someone on the social front will be diplomatically tackled by you. Good profits accrue in a venture and promise to make your wealth grow. A family outing is on the cards for some and promises to be fun. Students will be able to get the subjects of their choice.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover may seem so unnecessary!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. Patience will win the race on the academic front, so don’t be in any hurry. Efforts may be required by those appearing in an important competition. Financially, you may not be fully satisfied with your present situation. Changes happening on the work front will prove favourable. You will manage to maintain good health by eating right and remaining active.

Love Focus: Your temper tantrums may not be tolerated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Organising a family outing is on the cards and promises lots of fun. A competition on the academic front may find you in your element. Your go-getting attitude is likely to make you the favourite of seniors.

Money that could have been saved may get wasted in frivolous purchases. Your talents are likely to come to fore and get you the accolades. Trying out something new on the fitness front is possible and may benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again and make the romantic front rosy!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those working hard to get the right figure and physique are likely to achieve it. Spending time with family in an outing will prove most enjoyable. Making the grade is likely to give a solid boost to your self-esteem. Your ideas on the social front are likely to be appreciated.

Worries on the financial front are set to disappear and stability would be achieved. Things turn out favourable for you, both in personal and professional spheres.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen on the love front, as lover shares your mood.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Eating right may become your mantra for achieving total health. You will need to take out time for something promised to the family. Students will be able to crack the exams they had been preparing for. Staying the night out with friends will prove to be lots of fun. Middlemen and commission agents will find the going good on the financial front. Someone is likely to be kind to you and help solve your problems.

Love Focus: Those single may get a chance to mingle on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may find parents or a family elder rather too interfering in your personal affairs. Anxiety can get the better of you regarding the academic performance of someone close. You are likely to remain in a cheerful mood today. Money from an unexpected source is likely to come in handy. A promotion is on the cards for those in working in IT or media sector. Taking recourse to alternative medicine for an ailment will be a step in the right direction for those ailing.

Love Focus: A most satisfying love life is foreseen for the married.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will avoid succumbing to minor ailments by remaining careful on the health front. Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. Despite some unanticipated expenditure, you are likely to remain in a strong position on the financial front. Don’t take any extra initiative on the professional front, as it may not be counted.

Love Focus: Much sweet nothings and sharing and caring are likely to be exchanged on the romantic front today, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spending quality time with family is indicated for some. You will remain in control on the academic front by keeping up with the progress of each subject. Organized spending behaviour will help you build a better financial graph. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. Something positive can be expected on the health front, as you resolve to follow fitness tips in letter and spirit.

Love Focus: You may crave the attention of someone you are attracted to on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Finding your own personal space may prove difficult today at home, but your insistence will pay. Dreams on the academic front will be achieved without much difficulty. Someone may tempt you into investing in a dubious scheme, so remain guarded. You will need to time something right, if you want to extract maximum advantage. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Your quiet demeanour may not be enough to impress the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Don’t get lured by someone to invest in schemes really not relevant to you. On the academic front, you are likely to outshine others in a competition or exam. Someone important is likely to recognise your worth on the professional front. Remaining regular in your exercise routine will be in your interest. Your support to someone in the family will help him or her to get ahead in life and this may prove immensely fulfilling for you.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend time with lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter