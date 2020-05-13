Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 13, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The 12 signs of the zodiac have individual traits that define one’s personality. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. An important opportunity promises to be yours soon, as you are able to play your cards well on the academic front. Though your financial state is satisfactory, it is still wise to maintain the saving mode. Confronting a senior over an issue may not be a good idea. Family will be supportive of your ideas regarding career.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you will be around you.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is the best time to invest in property and you are likely to go in for it. Extra hard work may be required on the academic front to come at par with others. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. Excellent showing on the professional front will prove a big boost for your career. An important opportunity promises to be yours soon, as you are able to play your cards well on the academic front.

Love Focus: A new romantic relationship is in the offing and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Choosing healthy food options is possible, as you become increasingly health conscious. Spouse or lover is likely to shower praise on you. This is a good day to work towards enhancing your career prospects, as things move favourably for you. Some of you may need to implement some cost-cutting ideas. Prospects on the professional front are set to brighten soon, as you test new waters.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Procedural matters will be handled competently. Your desire to do well will keep you in contention on the academic front. It is really surprising how your luck steers you to safety, when chips are down! Problem about finances will be resolved. You will be able to establish yourself more firmly on the professional front through your flair for self-promotion. Adhering to the right diet and an active lifestyle will do wonders for your health.

Love Focus: Sarcasm will not cut ice with lover, so expect romantic front to become turbulent.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Much fun awaits you on the family front and enjoying your time with friends and family is a foregone conclusion. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Much excitement is in store for those who love social gatherings. You will have to balance the budget to pay off creditors. Your fame on the professional front is set to rise, as you ride the crest of your ever-widening popularity. Efforts put on the health front are likely to get you back in shape.

Love Focus: Lover may appear in a complaining mode, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A leisure trip may be on your mind but would take some time for execution. Decision taken concerning property will be favourable. Academic success in a tough competition is foreseen for some.

A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. Developments on the professional or academic front will be in your favour. An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon. Planning something with family is on the cards.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect the romantic front to get exciting!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Taking the family out for a spin will be fun. You are likely to put your plan into effect for acquiring a property that you had been eyeing for long. Your honest intent to help someone out will be acknowledged by all. You will be able to raise finances for buying an expensive utility item. Career enhancement through promotion is possible for people in uniform. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is indicated for some and will benefit immensely.

Love Focus: Romance may rear its ‘pretty’ head at a least likely place and take you by surprise!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You will find your grasping powers increasing on the academic front. Your personal example may not encourage subordinates to emulate you, so introspect to find out why and look for some other form of motivation. Those in business are likely to make good profits. Your ideas at work are likely to be appreciated by higher ups. You will be able to keep fit by remaining regular in your daily workouts. Family front will become a source of great solace.

Love Focus: Romance may not happen on its own, so set the mood and the ambience to make it happening!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those living away from family may crave to be around them. You are likely to get an opportunity to drive out on a vacation. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. Participating in an event is likely to boost your self-esteem.

You will save a good amount through bargain sales today. You may manage to improve your chances of getting selected in something prestigious. You will need to fight against fatigue and lethargy by remaining active.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will find distinct improvement in your fitness level, as you step up your efforts on the health front. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquillity at home. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable. Help will be forthcoming on the academic front, so shed all your worries. Money will not pose any problems in realising your dreams. Leaving something to be done at a later date is not advised, so finish whatever is given to you as early as possible.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to remain your charming best!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. An overseas vacation is on the cards and will prove enjoyable. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Enhancement in salary or previous arrears will boost your finances. Job seekers will succeed in bagging a job that fits their bill. A health initiative taken by you is likely to prove a godsend in coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and romancing couples will find the day especially fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A chance for an overseas journey is likely to materialise and make you see new places. There is a good scope of acquiring something on the property front. Your mastery over academics promises to make you glide through a competition smoothly. Financial gains appear on the horizon for some. You will be able to make a good impression on a superior at work today. You are likely to remain sincere in workouts and reap rich benefits. Couples recently married can expect the relationship to grow strong.

Love Focus: You are likely to discover the romantic side of partner today and savour the experience!

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

