Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 15, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The signs in the zodiac calendar have distinct personality traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to earn brownie points by helping out a relative in need. Paying the booking amount for a property is possible and will take you a step closer to having your own roof over your head. Faring well in a competition or exam is foreseen on the academic front for some.

You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front. Don’t let distractions make you lose your focus. Those unwell for the past few days can expect their condition to improve.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are foreseen for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those in great shape can expect appreciation from unexpected quarters. Annoying a family member may not work in your favour as you may require his or her help later. You will get the opportunity of impressing others through the property that you own. Financial worries appear to be over as money comes from unexpected quarters. Your professional commitment is likely to be acknowledged by those who matter at work.

Love Focus: Those going steady may think on the lines of solemnising their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Consider your commuting problems over, as you find a decent alternative. Renting out premises for handsome returns is possible. Some favourable development on the academic front may be expected by some. Arrears or back payments are likely to be received. Completing pending tasks on the professional front may require major efforts. Will power will find you in peak physical fitness soon. Family life is likely to give you immense fulfillment.

Love Focus: Today, expect extra attention from someone who has a soft corner for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Someone may invite you on a trip and make you enjoy your heart out. Negotiations for a property are likely to move in a favourable direction. Getting enrolled for higher studies may mark a watershed in your progress on the academic front. Some relief is foreseen for those under debt. It is best not to indulge in office politics, as it may do you more harm than good. A new diet may not have the expected result, so mix it with physical exercise too. Marriage of an eligible is on the anvil.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to motivate those around for a trip and add to your enjoyment. You will find excellent avenues opening up for you for owning property. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy! Wise investments promise to bring rich dividends. Keep your options open at work, as a current situation may take an unexpected turn. The condition of those feeling not so good is set to improve. You will succeed in maintaining domestic harmony by averting an argument.

Love Focus: An old flame is slated to enter our life once again and brighten the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spouse may have a surprise waiting for you. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. Meeting your academic aspirations is possible, as your efforts turn fruitful. Financial problems can put paid to a personal venture. Your attempts to impress those who matter on the professional front will succeed. Regular exercise regimen will help keep you trim and energetic.

Love Focus: Spending time with someone you like may prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. A ride to the countryside will help relax and enjoy the moment. Possession of a house booked long back may take some time to come into your hands. Good monetary situation will help you buy what you had always desired. Something that you had desired at work is likely to be granted. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition.

Love Focus: Lover may stand you up today, but make up for it later!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to convince the family on your ideas and get full support. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. Measures taken on the financial front will only be effective if you ensure they are followed in letter and spirit. You may be instrumental in bagging a lucrative deal on the professional front. You will be able to improve your health as you turn your focus towards yourself.

Love Focus: Your mind may stay focussed on romance, so expect an exciting evening with lover!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your domestic burden may be shared by other family members. Your wish for a short break from the work routine is likely to get fulfilled, so start packing your bags! Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. Financial stability can tempt you for some risky investments, but no loss is foreseen. Your luck turns for the better and make you achieve the unachievable on the professional front! Despite a dip in physical activity, you are likely to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Your attempts at making all the right moves are likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. Those on the lookout for a suitable property may get one at a bargain price. Something positive is likely to happen on the academic front today. You will feel financially secure as you tap some new avenues of earning. Your enthusiasm is likely to propel you forward on the professional front. Health poses no problems, buy don’t take liberties.

Love Focus: If romance is what you are after, you will certainly not be disappointed today!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their health. Home front becomes a happy place as spouse takes special care of you. Field that you have chosen on the academic front is likely to inspire you to put in your best. Someone you have lent money to may dilly dally in returning the amount. You will manage to step up the pace on the work front and meet an important deadline.

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can get praised for changes you have made on the domestic front. Chances of inheriting property look bright for some. Your focus on the academic front will help you climb the heights. Good foresight will not let unexpected expenses upset your budget. Excellent progress is foreseen at work, as you put in your bit. There seems a significant improvement in the condition of someone who is unwell.

Love Focus: Someone you love will be at hand to fulfil your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

