Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 17, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have distinct personality traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will fare for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s in store for you today? Read on to find out if the odds are in your favour:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will manage to book property that you had been wanting to for long. Success is foretold for students appearing in a competition.

Good budgeting will save money for homemakers on a saving spree. A successful deal on the business front is likely to bring excellent profits. A new diet being tried may give mixed results on the health front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to wait a bit more.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Lucky Numbers: 4,9,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A delightful phase begins for some to make this day special. Financially, you will be able to maintain stability. A pat on the back for a job well done cannot be ruled out. Those with a medical problem are likely to find the best care. A suitable match for someone eligible in the family is likely to be found. Investing in property now will be a good idea. You will excel in whatever you are presently involved in on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the flames of passion alive on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Lucky Numbers: 3,6,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): You may continue something that is proving good for your health. Ugly mood of spouse can make the domestic environment tense. Some of you may be poised for a higher academic qualification. Financial stability is foreseen in stocks and real estate. A break that you had been hoping on the business front is likely to materialise.

Love Focus: A most unexpected surprise awaits you on the romantic front that is certain to warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Lucky Numbers: 7,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Spouse may seem unusually lovey-dovey today, so expect your love life to rock! A prime property may come to you through inheritance. You may visit someone who had been very close to you in childhood.

If you have to negotiate for a better deal, go right ahead and do so. Something that you have set out for is likely to get accomplished on the professional front. You will feel mentally unburdened and happy about your health.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding that has crept into your relationship will soon disappear, as you open the lines of communication.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Lucky Numbers: 7,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A property you are interested in is likely to come within your reach. Family remains supportive and provides encouragement to those aiming for academic excellence. You are financially secure, but will need to save some more. A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to higher ups on the professional front. Some of you can get serious about fitness and start an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: You are likely to kiss and make up with lover after a minor tiff.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Lucky Numbers: 8,2,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Decision about some immovable asset is likely to be in your favour. A feeling of listlessness may prevail, but it will be a passing phase. Previous investments will start giving good returns. You will be able to achieve stability on the professional front. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection are certain to receive a befitting response today!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Lucky Numbers: 9,3,1

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Keep travel plans handy, as leave may get sanctioned soon. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. You may need to make conscious efforts to keep boredom at bay on the academic front.

This is a good day to broach anything personal to higher ups at work. You will be able to resume your exercise regimen. Going down the memory lane with an old relative will prove immensely fulfilling.

Love Focus: The one you love will not only return your affection, but also make all efforts to come closer.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Lucky Numbers: 7,3,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your attempts at making all the right moves is likely to endear you to spouse, so expect something special! Some of you will succeed in adding another property to the immovable assets already owned by you.

Money is your strength as of now, so don’t remain bee-minded and spoil your impression on others. Your performance at work will remain consistent. A family member may experience health problems and may need your full support.

Love Focus: A budding workplace romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Lucky Numbers: 4,8,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may become a bit frugal in your outlook as you try to save for something important. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Those studying in professional institutes may find the job market brightening. A new venture shows all signs of turning profitable. You are likely to bring your body into focus as fitness becomes your mantra! Guests arriving at home are likely to brighten your day. Group travel is indicated, so plan to enjoy a vacation with your dear ones.

Love Focus: Lack of privacy may make love life unsatisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A contentious family issue will be settled amicably, but only with the intervention of an outsider. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Your profession is likely to go great guns, as you add celebrities to your client list! Outside monetary help will keep your financial front strong. Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer.

Love Focus: The streak of not so good luck continuing on the romantic front disappears, so it is time to pick up the threads and start anew.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 6,3,5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keeping up your daily schedule will help you in remaining in the best of health. You are likely to make the family front most happening today by suggesting something exciting. Some of you can begin surveying the real estate market for a good bargain. Those new on the job are likely to give a good account of themselves.

Love Focus: Travelling with lover to the countryside will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: N

Lucky Numbers: 7,5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. Desire for an image makeover may get the better of you!

Financial front looks strong as your wealth enhances. Profit sharing in a business venture will leave you better off on the financial front. A positive improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather.

Love Focus: Your humble ways and kind words will impress lover no end.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Lucky Numbers: 2,7,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

