Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 19, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The zodiac calendar have distinct personality traits that define someone. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’s going to come your way? Read on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you can derive much benefit by joining fitness classes. Although you may not show it, you will support someone’s efforts from your heart on the family front. Future seems favourable for those appearing in an important competition. Healthy bank balance will keep you in an upbeat mood. Your single-minded devotion to the task at hand on the professional front is likely to win you laurels.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner’s heart and win his or her sympathy.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 2, 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. This is an excellent time for students preparing for a crucial competition.

Money poses no problems and will prompt you to become lavish in your spending. Your professional excellence may mightily impress someone important in the organisational hierarchy, so expect your career to rock!

Love Focus: Things move slowly on the romantic front, but remember, slow and steady wins the race!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Lucky Numbers: 7, 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your support to a family youngster at this juncture may put him or her on the right track. You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. Money will come to you from an unexpected source. An issue on the professional front is likely to be resolved and will come as a big relief. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned.

Love Focus: Lovers will take time off for getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): You may have to do the bidding of a family elder, so do so with a smile! Assistance will be forthcoming for those preparing for an important exam. Support needed on the social font will be forthcoming.

Arrears or increments can be expected by some. Your performance at work is likely to come in for praise by higher ups. An ailment troubling you for long is likely to disappear soon.

Love Focus: Meeting an old school time crush is likely to make dull days bright.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Lucky Numbers: 1, 3, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, you will be able to steady yourself. Your efforts to come in the good books of people who matter on the professional front will succeed. Self-motivation will work wonders in getting back in shape. Much sharing and caring can be expected in the family. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Good preparation by students will help restore their confidence.

Love Focus: Time is ripe to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Much togetherness is foreseen on the family front, as you spend quality time with your dear ones. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. An outstanding payment will be received by freelancers with a promise of some more work. Those in a full time job can expect extra work. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: Spouse is most cooperative and will support your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Lucky Numbers: 7,5,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Going out of town and staying with someone close is likely to prove most exciting. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘haves’. Don’t neglect to express your gratefulness for someone’s help.

Financially, you are likely to find yourself much more secure than before. You will succeed in implementing your ideas on the professional front. Concerted efforts on the health front will find you totally fit and energetic.

Love Focus: A school-time crush is likely to enter your life once again, brightening up the romantic horizon.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Lucky Numbers: 7,2,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Domestic front promises to be peaceful and family most accommodating. Issues pertaining to property will be resolved amicably Steady earning will help make you financially stable. Home remedy is likely to prove effective for your ailment. Losing interest in your current project at work is possible, but will not affect your performance.. Students will need to steady themselves on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those craving companionship will succeed in seeking a potential mate.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: T

Lucky Numbers: 3,9,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture that you are planning. Those constructing a house or an office will near completion without a hitch. You may be passed over for selection to a prestigious institute. Excellent avenues for earning open up and bring you wealth. The day promises much both on the personal and professional front. Home remedy or alternate medicine will help you in getting rid of an ailment.

Love Focus: Time spent with the lover can make your day.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 1,4,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Arrival of an outsider may thaw strained relations on the family front. Submitting the booking amount for a property is possible for some.

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Distractions threaten to slow the progress of work. Remaining regular in your workouts will keep you in a fine fettle on the health front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can turn into marriage for some.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 1,7,3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Academic performance of a family youngster may leave much to be desired. A child or sibling is likely to achieve distinction in the academic field. An enjoyable time is foreseen in your social circle. Playing the stocks may prove a financial boon. Those pursuing performing arts will be able to render flawless performances. You may not feel in the best of spirits, but all you need is rest.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will succeed in their mission of finding the one they had yearned for!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: A

Lucky Numbers: 1,5,7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): An ailment that had been recurring in the past is likely to totally disappear. Actions taken on the home front will prove immensely helpful for someone in the family. Your financial front is a worrying aspect in your life now, cheer up as things start improving in leaps and bounds. Something started on the side may start to look promising and get profitable too.

Love Focus: Love beckons and will give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: L

Lucky Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

