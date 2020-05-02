Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 2, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Pisces, Capricorn, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs for May 2.

Zodiac signs have a distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): An old ailment may get healed through home remedy. Family life runs smoothly and may become a source of immense joy and satisfaction. An ancestral property can become a bone of contention. You will be able to establish a good rapport with those who matter on the academic front.

Your creative talents are likely to be recognised at work. Hasty investments may make you miss some great opportunities on the financial front.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in on the romantic front may not share your enthusiasm, so create it.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Remaining consistent in your performance on the academic front will be an achievement. Socially, you will be very much in the limelight. How you handle the family front may become the talk of the town in a most positive manner. A financial matter giving you sleepless nights is likely to get sorted out. Whatever you contribute today at work will count towards your career. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some.

Love Focus: Possibility of romance waltzing into your life cannot be ruled out, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You will be able to get the things done that you desire on the domestic front. A property booked long ago may take some more time to come into your possession. Academic excellence is likely to open many doors for you. Some lucrative deals are likely to brighten up your financial front. You will need to be at your best to tackle something complicated at work. You will manage to remain fit and energetic by giving periodic breaks to your regular exercise regime.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for may pay you a visit today and revive romantic feelings.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will be able to get the things done that you desire on the domestic front. A property booked long ago may take some more time to come into your possession. Academic excellence is likely to open many doors for you. Those dealing in real estate are likely to make a killing. Profits are foreseen for some from a side business. A spot of bad health that had been troubling you lately is likely to become a thing of the past. x

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win your heart to usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance. Efforts will be required to keep your image intact on the social front, as someone is out to expose the real you. Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. A family youngster may need your help in achieving something. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride.

Love Focus: Someone’s romantic overtures may be simply hard to resist, so take your call!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family will become top priority for you today and you may plan something special for all. Good performance on the academic front will win the day for you. Someone is likely to misguide you regarding purchase of property. You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Some of you are likely to get slotted for a prized appointment or posting. Ailments like cough and cold that had been troubling you for some time are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to go head over heels over you on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): It will be in your interest to resolve family issues within the family. Students can look forward to a promising beginning. Postpone all property matters for some other day. Judicious spending will enable you to save for something essential. New dimensions open up on the professional front as you handle more than one project. A malady that had posed problems for you on the health front is likely to disappear for good.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Encouragement on the academic front may spur you to do better in current projects. Be rest assured, something positive will come of it soon. Don’t try to convince anyone on anything as you are not likely to sound convincing today! An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Something you had been fervently hoping for on the professional front is likely to happen today. Those unwell are likely to enjoy perfect health soon. Doing up the home may become a priority for some.

Love Focus: Planning an exclusive evening chat with lover is possible and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: 4

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those attempting to sell property will be able to generate much interest in the prospective buyers. Excellent results in a competition will take you way ahead of your rivals. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. Day proves favorable for those holding responsible positions. Changed lifestyle will prove beneficial for your health. You may be instrumental in settling a family dispute amicably

Love Focus: You are likely to get a mixed response from someone you are interested in on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Changes in a vacation plan cannot be ruled out. Something important may be achieved on the academic front. Homemakers may derive immense satisfaction in setting up the house. You are likely to remain financially strong. Your initiative on the professional front will be appreciated. Prayers of those in family way are likely to be heard. Coming back into the good books of a teacher on the academic front may prove a big relief!

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so put your romantic plans into action to enjoy the day to the hilt!

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius(January 22-February 19): Laziness may become your enemy on the health front, if you are not careful. Your ‘lets do it’ spirit is likely to fill the home front with enthusiasm and spread happiness all around. This is a great day when you enjoy your heart out. Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account. This is a good time to pick up from where you left on the professional front.

Love Focus: Chance of a friendship turning into romance cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Some changes on the home front are likely to keep you happily engaged. You succeed in persuading someone to do your bidding on the academic front. Gossip mill can have you at its focus on the social front.

You may have to bring your lifestyle a notch or two down to enhance your savings. Those in the creative field are likely to sell their work at a premium. Health problems troubling you are likely to become a thing of the past.

Love Focus: Needless risks are best avoided by those romancing on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

