Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 21, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The 12 signs in the zodiac have their own characteristics which define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Spending time with some distant relations will be refreshing. Certain things will begin to get clearer now and afford you a fresh perspective. A good deed done to someone at work may be promptly reciprocated with interest! A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain healthy. Good growth prospects are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Some differences may crop up between newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Lucky Numbers: 1,7,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to enjoy the day with the family. You will manage to keep superiors happy at work. You are likely to achieve your aim on the academic front. Those in business will be able to maintain good earning. A change in lifestyle is likely to find you fitter and more energetic, than before. A promotion will not only give you important responsibilities, but perks too, so rejoice!

Love Focus: Love will grow as you plan something special on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Lucky Numbers: 4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to enjoy yourself with family. It may take some time to get into the right frame of mind at work today. Luck favours some on the academic front. Financially, you may need to conserve money. Good decisions can bring you to the notice of higher ups. Some good health options will help you achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: You may enjoy an exclusive time today with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 8,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): There is a good scope of adding value to an event, so let your creative side assert itself! You are likely to become the favourite of all, thanks to the efforts of a well wisher. Good going is foreseen for those who have joined a new job recently. Some efforts will be required to remain in shape. You are likely to turn your attention to your health and benefit. You are likely to enjoy your new circle of friends.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Numbers: 6,7,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You may be tasked to organise something on the family front. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Overcoming difficulties on the academic front will be an uphill task. A deal in the offing promises good earning. Something started on the health front is likely to lead to fitness. You are likely to find time and energy to complete a pressing task at work.

Love Focus: You rejoice on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour : White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Lucky Numbers: 5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Buying something special to decorate the house cannot be ruled out. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Fulfilling a commitment for someone made long ago will be much appreciated. Good financial situation is likely to open your heart for helping others. You will be able to keep an upper hand in a situation at work. You will be able to keep in top physical shape.

Love Focus: Romantic front has not looked rosier, so go forth and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Lucky Numbers: 1.5.8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A family youngster may want to settle down in life by choosing a mate. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. A much awaited cheque is received today. Health needs care. You may have to be a bit more aware of what is happening around you at work.

Love Focus: Lover may find ways to please you, so sit back and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: S

Lucky Numbers: 8,5,2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Domestic front may become a place of hectic activity and keep you happily engaged! A good price is likely for a piece of property that you may want to sell. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated. A good earning possibility comes your way that will make you financially secure. Whatever you do on the fitness front, it will come as a boon to you in keeping you fit. Promotion is in the pipeline and is likely to take you places.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: O

Lucky Numbers: 7,4,1

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some changes on the home front are foreseen and may take up your time. Good news will keep you in an upbeat mood. A property matter assumes importance. You are likely to take up more physical work to remain in shape. Some more delay is foreseen for a bonus or increment to materialise. Performance at work remains most satisfying.

Love Focus: A chance to romance cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: U

Lucky Numbers: 2,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Now you have got the money, you are likely to look for fame. Students are likely to find good mentors. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. Comfortable financial situation will prompt you to think beyond daily needs. You will be able to win over those who matter on the professional front. You will find ways and means to keep yourself fit.

Love Focus: Your interest in someone may soon turn into romance!

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Lucky Numbers: 3,7,1

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Something important at work needs to be completed fast. Efforts will be required to retain peace and quiet on the home front. A property deal promises to bring in big money. Your focus on the academic front is likely to bring the desired results. You will succeed in achieving your goal of adding to your wealth. Better diet and an active life may be adopted by some for improving health and fitness.

Love Focus: Romantic front promises mental solace.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Lucky Numbers: 7,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An enjoyable time is foreseen for those newly married. Your creative eye and style of doing things is likely to be appreciated. Changed lifestyle will do you good. A good bargain and saving money is foreseen for some. Good health will keep you fit and energetic. Family life will prove immensely satisfying as great bonhomie amongst family members prevails.

Love Focus: Get into the romantic mood today cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Numbers: 6,7,4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

