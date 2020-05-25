Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 25, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs.

The signs of the zodiac calendar have their own characteristics that help define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you began each day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

Aries (March 21-April 20) Family life will give immense fulfillment as you spend time together. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money soon. There is a good chance of getting someone’s help in completing an important assignment on the academic front. Curbing wasteful expenditure will be on the top of your mind. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front. Health remains excellent, as you eat right and exercise.

Love Focus: Lover’s attitude is likely to brighten up the prospects of the wedding bells.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20) Wanderlust can get the better of some of you and make them rush out of the house. An issue regarding property may be taken up by you once again in the right earnest. You are likely to enjoy the spotlight focused on you on the academic front. Financial situation is likely to improve for some. Help required for a task will be forthcoming from all quarters. You remain regular in your daily workouts and benefit immensely. Help required for something will be forthcoming from the family.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

Gemini (May 21-June 21) Happiness prevails on the family front, as someone close pays you a visit. Real estate dealers may experience anxious moments regarding sale of property. You are likely to participate in some extracurricular activities on the academic front. A lucky break on the financial front is foreseen for some. Jewellers or those dealing in gold and gems may find the day profitable. Total fitness will be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have fascination for.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (June 22-July 22) Family life will be most satisfying, as partner seems all out to pamper you by catering to your moods! Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. A steady progress is foreseen on the academic front. Adding to your wealth by some other means is indicated. Someone influential you have been keeping in touch with will be able to resolve your problems at work. Something that you have started on the health front is likely to bring positive results.

Love Focus: Your charm and wit will attract someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Leo (July 23-August 23) Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep good health. You will manage to convince a friend or a family member about your ideas and get their assistance. Academic performance is likely to place you amongst the leaders. Those wanting capital for a new venture will succeed in getting a loan. You will manage to increase business or boost your career prospects on the professional front.

Love Focus: Some of you will have to devise newer ways of meeting lover on the sly.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Virgo (August 24-September 23) You enjoy good health through your own efforts. You will find the family most supportive of your endeavours. Handsome monetary returns in a property deal are likely to come as a pleasant surprise for some.

A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Workable solution suggested by you to a problem encountered on the professional front will be roundly appreciated.

Love Focus: Romantic aspiration of someone is likely to be nipped in the bud.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

Libra (September 24-October 23) Doing up the home may be on the minds of some homemakers today. You may need to raise money to realise your dream of owning property in a premium locality. Financially, a good phase starts and makes you focus on increasing your earnings. Good understanding with co-workers will be in your interest on the professional front. Adopting some new fitness techniques and trying out herbal alternatives may work wonders for your health.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Your active lifestyle may steer you clear from any kind of bodily ailments. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. You are likely to become a proud owner of a prime property. Some of you are set to fare well on the academic front. If you are looking for some lucrative and paying assignments, this may be your lucky day. Communication skills are likely to be your strength in impressing those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Things are likely to work out fine on the romantic front through mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) A home remedy is likely to work wonders for an ailment that has been troubling you. Do keep some spare time up your sleeve, as you may need to devote it on an ailing parent or relation. An investment in property will prove profitable at a later date. Good financial management may see you more than comfortable on the monetary front. Your attempts to shirk work on the professional front may get you a major share of the tasks.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to respond to your heart’s calling.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Those feeling pressured on the academic front will be able to heave a sigh of relief. Middlemen are likely to earn good commission in a deal. Deskbound professionals will manage to shake a leg and get a whiff of fresh air through their own efforts. An elderly’s advice may prove effective in curing a minor ailment. Talking to someone on the family front may ring in happy memories of yesteryears.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may take some more time to settle down independently.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Property developers and dealers may find a temporary slump in business. Some of you are likely to perform even beyond your expectations on the academic front! You are likely to get financial help to get your dream project on the road. Smooth sailing on the work front is foreseen, as you go about your work efficiently. A new health initiative promises to keep you fit and energetic. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Planning something with the family is indicated and promises to be fun. Selling off an immovable asset is on the anvil and may give you handsome returns. If you are into buying and selling property, you can expect excellent monetary gains. Some difficulties may be encountered in delegating jobs at work, but you will be able to resolve them. Not succumbing to temptations will be your key to maintaining excellent health.

Love Focus: Simply being around the one you love will keep you in a happy mood!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

