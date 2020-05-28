Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 28, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) It will be in your interest to avoid any misunderstandings on the family front. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Your suspicion about a colleague will prove incorrect. Those working for a social cause may manage to raise funds. Don’t delegate any task given specifically to you by higher ups. Physical activity will help in countering excesses

Love Focus: Lavishing gifts and goodies on lover will strengthen bonds of love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) An apprehension regarding a financial issue will be laid to rest. A timely support by colleague will get you out of a fix. You may suffer from an upset tummy or small aches and pains, so take care. Out of town relations may connect with you and bring excitement into your life. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: Your decision to take the initiative on the romantic front hits the bullseye.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Avenues for increased earning open up for the enterprising. A healthy alternative will give an added boost to fitness. Spouse will be sharing and caring, will provide full support to your ideas. Some of you will get the opportunity of presenting your opinions to the higher ups. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Distractions may make you pay heavily on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your communication skills are likely to impress the one you are out to impress!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute.

You may be charged extra for a job in the absence of detailed negotiation. You will manage to convince superiors to your line of thinking in a workplace matter. Taking good care of yourself is the first step in assuring good health. A celebration is likely which will witness much excitement on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Don’t make partner the butt of any practical jokes or wise cracks.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23) The leave you have been seeking may finally be granted, so you may start planning accordingly. A fine balance of exercise and diet will find you full of energy. Don’t expect profuse thanks for lending a helping hand in housework. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with those who matter. Those desiring to study overseas may find it difficult to get it into their budget. You will manage to find new avenues for earning to make yourself financially comfortable.

Love Focus: Your attempts to woo the one you like are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Those playing the stocks will be able to make a neat packet. Ample opportunities are likely to come your way on the professional front. Include healthy items in your diet plan, if you don’t want to get laid low.

Spouse or a family member will help in fixing a meeting with someone important. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable accommodation.

Love Focus: It will be difficult for the eligible to dodge Cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23) A luxury item you wanted for long may come to you with a heavy discount. A change you had been contemplating on the work front is likely to come into effect soon. A daily fitness programme followed religiously will soon show results. The feeling of not being wanted will disappear, as you learn to handle the family members with more love and understanding. Hectic pace on the academic front appears to slow down to give you a much needed break.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal solemnised in a befitting manner will be a big responsibility off your shoulders.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A little encouragement is all that is needed by a subordinate to do your bidding. Curbing late nights will have a positive effect on health. Those working for a social cause may manage to raise funds. Your idea for an outing is likely to be put down family members, so better plan it for some later date. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may get the kind of response you expect, so keep at it!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. If it is financial support you need, your friends or associates may be more than willing to give it to you. You get a chance to project your personality better on the professional front. Those obsessed with weight loss should do it under someone’s supervision. You will get a chance to let your hair down and enjoy the day with family and friends..

Love Focus: Partner will be all lovey-dovey today, so expect something special in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Profits are set to steadily increase giving a boost to your standard of living. You are likely to see an ambitious project to a successful conclusion. Taking adequate measures will keep you on a safe wicket. It is best to ignore the sugary sweet words of an acquaintance and take his or her bait. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: Helping out the one you secretly love will help you win his or her trust.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. Avoid the guess work especially in the stock market. You will be pleased at the progress you make on the work front. A fitness regime may get going in fits and starts. Family life appears immensely satisfying as spouse and children are caring and supportive. Those connected with the media are likely to travel out of town on an assignment.

Love Focus: A showdown with spouse cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Those embarking on a spiritual journey will achieve solace and tranquility. This is a good time to buy property and complete other financial transactions. Press home the advantage that you have gained from a job well done. Regular exercising will make you feel on the top of the world. Those married are likely to get the full support of spouse in their endeavours. A long journey may prove tiring and boring.

Love Focus: A relationship shows all signs of hitting a rough patch.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

