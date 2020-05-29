Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 29, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 29, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

The 12 zodiac signs have their own traits that define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if one could stat their day by knowing what’s in store for us? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) A challenge on the financial front will be handled by you most competently. A recent revelation will make you even more focussed on the professional front. Do not be in a rush to give your diagnosis about a lingering problem. Someone may ask for your help on the academic front that may not be entirely legal.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined are likely to make some headway on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

Taurus (April 21-May 20) A good start may be needed to remain in competition. A change in routine is likely to get positive results on the health front. Don’t force your decisions on lover as it can lead to friction. It is best not to get into any financial dispute as it may not be settled in your favour. Someone can try and dupe you on the property front, so remain vigilant. Academic pursuits may become your serious concern.

Love Focus: Your love for food is likely to attract a like-minded member of the opposite sex.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) Opening your heart to a well wisher will make you feel refreshed and rejuvenated. A family member returns after spending sometime on the distant shores. Frustration on the academic front needs to be managed carefully. A good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. A personal task of a superior at office is as important as official job.

Love Focus: You get immense encouragement by partner’s reposing confidence in you.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) Enthusiasm of a family member will be infectious and will make others join in. Lack of confidence threatens to mar your chances on the academic front. You will need to look into a matter more closely at work, if you want a viable solution. Mental tensions may affect your health adversely. A friend is likely to support you monetarily, if such a situation arises.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover may not be in a mood of any negotiations.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Setting a daily routine and following it diligently will have positive effect on health. You are likely to share a special equation with a youngster. Someone can cast aspersions on the ownership of your property.

Those worried about financing educational pursuits or business will find the money when the time comes! Job dissatisfaction is likely to make you look for greener pastures.

Love Focus: Hopes of those wanting to get lucky in love are likely to brighten.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Despite misgivings, a family elder shows remarkable improvement in health. A piece of good news is likely to spread happiness in the family. Gut feeling and guess work will just not work in tackling an examination.

Your enjoyment of a celebration will be doubled as someone else foots the bill. You may need to shoulder the responsibility jointly with someone in a new project at work.

Love Focus: Your will be able to find time for partner despite your hectic schedule.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2. 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Sharing old memories with an old friend or relative will prove therapeutic. Family will be supportive in making you realise your dreams. You are likely to strike a good bargain in a property deal. Some of you are set to shine on the academic front. Those facing financial hardship are in for better times soon. A senior at work is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups for something personal.

Love Focus: You are likely to respond to someone’s romantic overtures.

Lucky Colour: Mehndi Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will succeed in getting it under control. Following the advice of someone close is likely to take you a step nearer to your dream home. You are likely to feel satisfied by your current financial situation. Consider your line of action well, if you want a calculated risk to work for you at work.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. It will be difficult to counter your depth of knowledge regarding a subject.

You may be more interested in conserving money for a major buy, rather than frittering it away on unimportant things. A promising opportunity is about to come your way involving your career, so keep a sharp eye out. Health poses no problems, as you remain regular in workouts.

Love Focus: Young couples are certain to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. You are likely to regain your focus on the academic front and once again join the leading pack. You may get a chance to share some happy moments with a close friend today. Someone’s suggestion on the investment front will prove most beneficial. Those into side business will be able to expand their horizons. Good health is assured for those ailing for long. Finding a suitable match for the eligible is possible.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 13, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Aquarius(January 22-February 19) You will enjoy whatever the family is involved in. This is a good time to invest in property, if you don’t possess one. Financial front grows as Goddess of wealth showers her benevolence. This is the best time for you to establish your authority firmly at work. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you take steps to achieve total fitness.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Health concerns that had been troubling your mind are set to disappear. You will have the time and money to go for property at bargain price. Excellent preparation is likely to find some soaring on the academic front. You will be judicious in your spending and keep a close tab on your financial health. Keeping in touch with someone important for your business will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You can be in romantic mood today, so lay out a candlelight dinner!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter