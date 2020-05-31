Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 31, what’s in store for Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs.

The 12 zodiac signs have their own characteristics that help define a person. The positions of the sun and the planets decide how the day will look for us. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if you started your day by knowing what’ s going to come your way? Go on and find out if the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Spouse may get busy in something and may not have any time for you. A good price is likely for those opting to sell their property. Phase of good luck starts and will find you in the best of everything. You perform beyond your expectations in a competition. You may need to conserve money. A prestigious assignment may come your way on the professional front. Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) Today, you can expect peace and harmony to prevail on the domestic front. This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property. Positivity is set to enter your life. Financial situation of some is likely to improve considerably. Some official work may come up today and impinge on your personal time. Daily workouts are foretold for some, which will help in coming back in shape.

Love Focus: Thoughts of love and romance may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Property matters get sorted out. A perfect matrimonial match is likely for the eligible. Those feeling out of sorts for some time will recover. You are likely to find yourself fit and energetic today. Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Someone’s attitude is likely to put you off at work. Economy measures taken now on the home front will hold you in good stead.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will be fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) You can consume a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. Keep all the options open on the academic front. Spirituality can heal old emotional wounds. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. You will be able to manage the work front well. Rest and relaxation is yours as you manage to find the perfect getaway.

Love Focus: You may find your love life getting increasingly satisfying.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Performance of a family youngster can become a matter of pride for you. Maintain focus and energy on the academic front. Improvement both on the personal and professional fronts is foreseen. It will be difficult for some to get back in shape. What is the point in earning nicely if you don’t find time to enjoy it? A new venture is likely to turn profitable soon.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover on the romantic front may not be kept.

Lucky Colour : Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) Spouse may need emotional support, so be there for him or her. Keep yourself updated on the academic front, so as not to lag behind. Some of you are likely to earn big time. Weight watchers may succumb to temptations. Those worrying over repaying a loan can rest easy, as money comes your way. This is the right time to initiate something on the professional or business front.

Love Focus: Lover may make the day special for you by doing something you enjoy the most.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Your ideas at work are likely to become profitable. Family is likely to give full support and help you establish yourself at work. Your weakness for junk food is likely to tell on your health. You will save enough to enjoy. A good turn done to someone on the academic front is likely to be returned today with interest! Students will need to get rid of the exam fear factor.

Love Focus: Romantic mood persists and you are certain to make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Changing your eating habits will have a positive influence on your health. Ups and downs on the monetary front are foreseen, but will not matter much to you. Someone may upset you at work by not agreeing to your proposal. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation. Family time spent together will give you a chance to remember good memories with cousins and other relatives. Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may seem in a thoughtful mood today and may require space.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Things start getting better on all fronts. A perfect day greets you as you climb the ladder of success both on personal and professional fronts. You will resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle in order to remain fit. Previous payments can be received. Professionally, the day proves productive. Unconditional love can be showered upon your by family. Students may have to double their efforts to achieve their dreams.

Love Focus: Lover may have some great ideas which you will experience during the course of the day today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) This is an excellent time to showcase your talents. It is time to give a thought to someone or something beyond your own self. Adopting a fitness programme is possible. You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front. Your ideas and suggestions will work fine in a new venture. Some major changes are foreseen on the domestic front. Focus is the need of the hour on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a current relationship to the hilt today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Excesses may have an adverse effect on your health. A property may fetch you a handsome price. Students may heave a sigh of relief and enjoy them. Things worrying you will get resolved. Financial stability is likely to be achieved. An example set by you at work may be emulated by others. Arranging the house for a party or function can keep some happily engaged.

Love Focus: Lover may make you wait today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Home environment will be tranquil and allow you to do your own thing. Opportunity you had been waiting for on the academic front may materialize. Students will do well to get rid of the exam fear factor.

Some new health options may help you attain a sound physical condition. Money comes in steady stream and will not pose any problems. You are likely to take long strides in achieving something important on the professional front.

Love Focus: Enjoying lover’s company today is fore told

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

