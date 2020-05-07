Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 7, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Pisces, Capricorn, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs for May 7.

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Chances of coming back in shape look bleak for those on the heavier side. You are likely to be taken a good care of by the family members today. Property may come to some through inheritance. A friendly bet with a friend or a colleague can translate into a good monetary gain. There is every likelihood of a prized job going to someone else, so tighten your belt.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts seeking love are likely to get lucky.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those feeling under the weather for some time may show distinct improvement on the health front. Don’t seal any deal relating to property today. Family life of newlyweds enters a new phase. The problem with hiding the truth is that it gets discovered. You are likely to take a chance on a scheme that seems lucrative. An award or recognition awaits those in the media or healthcare industry.

Love Focus: Your idea of a romantic evening at home with a candlelight dinner is likely to be a big hit and get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your motivation will help someone on the academic front. You may need to score brownie points to win someone’s favour. An opportunity to travel on an official trip overseas may not come right now. Financial stability will encourage some to give form to their ideas. A home remedy is likely to work wonders for an ailment. Prior engagements may not allow you to fully enjoy a family do. Better returns from property owned by you can be expected.

Love Focus: Romance beckons, so expect an exciting time with partner.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. You are likely to make people go out of their ways to cater for you.

Problem about finances will be resolved by managing a loan or getting handsome arrears. Enjoying power and authority in a new appointment is indicated on the professional front. Opting for a healthy diet will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Keep romance at bay for more pressing issues.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. You will be able to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. On the social front, you will find yourself much more welcomed by others than before. Judiciousness needs to be exercised by those playing the stocks. You are likely to occupy a pride of place on the professional front. Health wise you will feel on the top of the world. You are likely to have your way on the family front.

Love Focus: A workplace colleague may rouse romantic feelings in your heart, so expect an exciting existence at work!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your performance on the academic front is likely to be praised. A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. It is best to call a spade a spade, if someone is trying to get a leg up. A fine day for those trying to make some money on the side. Things begin to look bright on the professional front, as you get into the groove. Those feeling under the weather will find their health improving.

Love Focus: A better understanding and growing love can be expected by young couples on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Family life will appear a bed of roses as closeness with spouse increases. Some of you may be in the process of taking possession of a house or flat. It is difficult to predict the outcome of an action taken by you, but whatever it is, it is bound to favour you. Financial health will keep you in an upbeat mood. A slow and steady approach will help you in taking firm control of the present. Excess in food and drinks may need to be avoided to retain good health.

Love Focus: Full satisfaction is guaranteed on the romantic front, as you strive to make time for each other.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you may be busy decorating your house during the festive season. Investing in property will give good returns, especially if you sell it now. Good planning will help you achieve much on the academic front. Some bitterness may be experienced regarding an issue, but it is best not to take it to heart. Financial front is all set to stabilise as money starts coming in. Your bargaining powers will come in handy, while negotiating a deal. You can find a drastic improvement in your health just by starting a fitness regimen.

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback and brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Pinkish Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Going by the advice of family elders will be the right course. An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. You need to be honest about what your heart actually wants. Shed your reluctance as you have enough funds now to indulge in a bit of luxury. Those in legal and medical professions are likely to find the day positive. Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender whom you know for long may try to come closer.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to make your family proud by your achievements. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. You need to conserve your energy for some difficult tasks ahead. Good investment choices will make your money grow. There are bright chances for you to take your business to the next level. Those into yoga or other traditional forms of exercise will not only remain ailment free, but also achieve mental peace.

Love Focus: Romance sizzles and takes you places, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to strike a good bargain in a property deal. Difficulties faced on the academic front are likely to be resolved through your own efforts. A good deal is likely to enhance your wealth. You will be flexible enough to adapt to the changed environment at workplace. Health problems are likely to become a thing of the past through a new line of treatment. You will find family members most receptive to your suggestions.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour:Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Efforts on the academic front are likely to be richly rewarded. You may need to muster enough support to be one up on rivals.

Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. You are set to achieve greater heights on the professional front. You will keep excellent health by taking initiative on the fitness front.

Love Focus: A promising turn of events on the romantic front will warm the cockles of your heart!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter