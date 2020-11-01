Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 1, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Clarify some aspects of a property deal before signing the dotted line. Some adjustments may be required on the academic front. Setting up the house can keep some homemakers busy. Monetary front strengthens as you receive a back payment. Something you have initiated at work is likely to come in for praise. Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Changes on the home front that you are keen on may require the consent of those affected. Hitting the road will lighten your mind.

Love Focus: Those in love will need to work on their relationship to make it even stronger.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front. If you can keep your impulsiveness and anger under control, you can achieve much. It is good to remain tight fisted, even though you earn well. A rival at work may extend a hand of friendship at work. You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Road users will need to be alert while travelling.

Love Focus: Love enters your life to spread happiness.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well-wishers. In your eagerness to come into social prominence you are likely to tread on many toes, so be careful. Earning will be steady, but you may continue with your penny-pinching ways. You are likely to find things turning favourable on the professional front. Starting a workout regimen is indicated and promises good health. You may take upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. An exciting trip may get postponed.

Love Focus: Luck favours those who seek love today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will have to take the initiative to clear the air on a sensitive issue on the home front. Some good options may present themselves for those seeking admission on the academic front. You can find yourself in a contemplative mood today. You are likely to come into big money soon. You can bank upon someone to see a workplace project to completion. Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find bliss in togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers. Finding someone who will help you out on the academic front will be an achievement for some. You don’t have to be subservient to show that you care. Financial matters will be settled favourably. Some more efforts can be expected by a senior from you on the work front. You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Ferrying a family elder to meet someone close is indicated. A new place is likely to be explored by some.

Love Focus: Chances brighten for a budding romance to blossom.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you are likely to travel soon. An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organisation may come to some. You may have to cater for an out of town guest. No financial worries are foreseen as you remain judicious with money. Those waiting for a lucky break on the career front will do well to continue in whatever job they are. You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. You will need to be a bit strict with a family youngster regarding money.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You may undertake a journey to meet a family member staying away from home. You will be able to overcome all competition on the academic front to forge confidently ahead. An issue may engage you and demand a major chunk of your personal time. Slowly and steadily your financial front will become stronger. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from work today. Healthy diet and exercise will be the key to your coming back in shape. You may undertake a journey to meet a family member staying away from home.

Love Focus: Simmering discontent in a relationship being experienced may come out in the open.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a good day for travelling long distance. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Those worried on the academic front will be able to take positive steps to strengthen their position. Keep your senior informed of your present commitments on the professional front today to remain on a safe wicket. Some good avenues are likely to be found to park your spare money. You are likely to remain regular in your workouts and retain perfect health. You may disapprove the action of a family member, but will not be able to express it in those many words.

Love Focus: You will be bowled over by someone, who has the hots for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Clearing a tough competition is possible for those trying to gain admission to a prestigious institution. Some guests can give you a surprise by arriving unannounced. A new business venture will start attracting profits. A touring job may find you on the move, but you will enjoy the change. You may find an interesting sporting activity, which promises to keep you in good health. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relations. Plans for a vacation can be finalised now.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by lover!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some. Take your own stand and only do what is right. A stable financial front will make some think of starting something new. A business venture shows all signs of being a success. Carelessness on the health may not be good at this juncture. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. Driving to a new destination is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in a confused state of mind over a decision that lover wants you to take.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Campus recruitment can become a reality for some. Take your own stand and only do what is right. Remaining in saving mode will help keep the bank balance in a happy state. Those in retail will be able to sell their wares at a huge margin. Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. x

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to enter your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel fatigue will need to be tackled promptly before it gets the better of you. Reputation on the professional or academic front gets boosted as your performance is lauded by all. Reputation on the professional or academic front gets boosted as your performance is lauded by all. Money from various sources will contribute towards your financial stability. Professionally and academically, a good phase begins that will give you an edge over others. Health issues will be resolved, as you strive for perfect fitness. A family gathering is likely to provide you a chance to meet everyone.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter