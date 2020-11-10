Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 10, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You can be surrounded by your loved ones today. You are likely to experience a great time travelling today. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property. Options before you can befuddle your mind. You may get into two minds regarding a major purchase as parting with a big amount may tighten your fist. You will have to be alert enough today so as not to miss out on something important on the professional or academic front. Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Spouse may seem touchy today, so steer clear.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may share a journey with an interesting individual, who may become a good friend of yours. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Poor performers are likely to make good progress on the academic front. Investments opportunities that come your way may need thorough vetting. Someone may try to be one up on you at work, so be ready to counter it. For some, health may take priority over other things. Plans for a fun trip with family can be finalised.

Love Focus: Don’t let an ego problem play a spoilsport on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): An official trip is likely to be made into a leisure one by those out to have a great time. Strong foundation will be needed on the academic front to excel. Don’t go against your nature by ignoring someone in need. You can get in two minds regarding an investment. This is the time to wait and watch on the professional front, if you want to make your mark. You will resolve to impose strict self-discipline in food matters, just to remain fit and healthy. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all.

Love Focus: Whatever may be the circumstances today, you must find time for an outing with lover!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Chances of doing well on the academic front are foretold for some. It is time you acknowledged getting support from someone else in finishing something important. Some of you will have to start saving for a major expenditure. You may have to speed up on the work front to meet an impending deadline. Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will help you unwind.

Love Focus: There is no point in becoming oversensitive on a trivial issue on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A long drive undertaken by some today is likely to be a pleasant one. Finding a suitable accommodation on rent that fits your pocket is certain. This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front. Present financial status can get you worried, but things will work out fine for you. Slow and steady wins the race, so don’t remain in haste on the professional front. Health wise, you are likely to experience elevated levels of energy.

Love Focus: You get a chance to flirt to your heart’s content, but get the creeps when it comes to commitment!

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Monetary situation can put a damper on your grand plans, but you will find a way out! You may not want to get posted to some other town, but it will be in your interest. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front. You will be up ahead from the word go in a new environment. You will keep fit as something you have started on the health front will start to pay rich dividends. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared.

Love Focus: Lover may be expecting something from you, so read the signs!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance. You are likely to leave everyone behind on the academic front through sheer hard work and perseverance. There is no shortcut to making money, but you must demand your worth. You will spend the day planning this or that and generally remaining immersed in work. Resuming workouts or some physical activity is possible for some on the health front. Normalcy will be brought on the family front, after a spate of tensions through your efforts.

Love Focus: You have feelings for someone, but are hesitant to express them.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your ideas and suggestions about something important are likely to be accepted on the home front. Those looking for suitable accommodation will find the one that fits their pocket. Good preparation will see you sail through a tough competition on the academic front. Some compromises may be required on the financial front. You may have to take additional responsibilities at work in the absence of a colleague. Health remains perfect and those suffering from a lifestyle disease will be able to keep it under control.

Love Focus: Be careful in what you promise lover or you may face a trying time to keep it!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Affordable rent can be expected in a place where you want to hire accommodation. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional or academic front. The importance of conserving money can finally dawn upon you. You can feel attracted towards a workplace colleague, but prudence is in playing the waiting game. Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. Parents will be supportive and help you in achieving your dreams. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down.

Love Focus: Spend time with partner, but respect his or her space.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spending time with family and even organising an outing is on the cards for some. An opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute. You can be extra careful in spending money and may check others too. You must review an important decision taken on the professional front as it can have serious consequences. Those physically inactive may find someone to get them started on an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can flood your mind and make you long for love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You gain fame on the social front as you take upon yourself to organise a family function. A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective. Team under your guidance is likely to do well in a competition. You will have to think up some more ways of earning, if you want to maintain your quality of life. You are likely to display your talents at work, but may not be able to impress those who matter. An active life and a balanced diet is your key to remaining energetic the whole day today.

Love Focus: You may have to remind lover of a promise made by him or her.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town. A project that you had submitted is likely to be adjudged favorably on the academic front. Financial situation may need to be reviewed in the light of some recent developments. You can waste your productive hours in helping out someone at work. Situation on the health front is set to improve for those nursing an ailment.

Love Focus: Some of you may be on the lookout for a match for your child or sibling.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

