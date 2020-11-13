Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 14, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A loan may get sanctioned, as you are able to complete the paperwork. Pressure on the work front may mount, but you will be able to counter it well. Domestic front will be most peaceful and family most accommodating. Those travelling frequently can suffer from fatigue. The piece of property that you are after is likely to be yours. You can plan to stay at friend’s place. Those shying away from keeping fit may resume their workouts again for the sake of good health.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to go head over heels over you on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Aim for financial stability by judicious spending. You are likely to excel in your field of expertise on the professional front. Getting tied down by guests arriving at your doorstep is foretold, but little you can do about it. Plan for a short vacation with friends may need to be postponed. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. Positive thoughts will bring positivity to your environment. A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining

Love Focus: Planning an exclusive evening with lover is possible and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to become more conscious of wasteful expenses and do something about it. Job seekers will manage to land a suitable job. Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Getting involved in someone else’s business will not be in your best interest. Your health consciousness will keep you physically fit.

Love Focus: Waiting for lover to rekindle love life may take an eternity, so initiate things yourself!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Financially, things remain satisfactory. Your handling of a man-management situation at work can ruffle many feathers, so guarded. Smooth sailing on the family front is in store for some. Wanderlust may tempt some to squeeze in a small vacation in their hectic schedule. You will soon have a place that you can call your own as stars favour you on property front. Offering a helping hand to someone on the social front will boost your image. Health front remains radiant

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may find love in any situation, but it is best to remain a realist!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Financially, be prepared to spend more today. Something happening at work can turn your thoughts romantic! This is the right time to be a mentor to a family youngster for his or her academic prospects. Those undertaking a journey are likely to make good time. Some of you may survey property and contact property dealers today. You are likely to spend time at a place you enjoy the most. Getting rid of a health problem by taking recourse to alternative medicine is indicated.

Love Focus: You may take time out meet someone you are attracted to on the romantic front.

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is the right time to invest in stocks or some other attractive options. Keep the boss informed of the progress of a task entrusted to you. You are likely to attend to the health of a family elder. This is not the day to travel long distance. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Don’t put pressure on anyone who feels reluctant to follow your suggestions. A change in diet will find you in excellent health.

Love Focus: A blissful existence is foretold on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Alphabet: S

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11 and 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will succeed in learning a new skill and add to your talents. Some digestive ailment can trouble you. You will need to pre-empt major future expenditures to streamline your current spending pattern on the financial front. A promotion or some kind of recognition may be in store on the professional front. A child or younger sibling can make you proud by his or her achievements. Commuting problems faced some office-goers will be overcome. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Love Focus: An exciting development on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Professionally, this seems to be a favourable day, so expect something positive happening in whatever you are involved in. Domestic front remains tense, as tempers flare over a trivial matter. A change of scene is possible, so start packing your bags for a vacation, if you are not already enjoying one! A favourable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. Those feeling under the weather for some time will find their condition improving. Your concern for health will lead you on the path to healthy living. You will need to keep your urge to splurge in check, if you want savings to grow.

Love Focus: An outing with someone you love cannot be ruled out today and will help strengthen the romantic bonds.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your initiative at work will be much appreciated. You may not find the home environment conducive to something that you want to do today, so think of an alternative. An official trip may need to be postponed. A property issue may need your immediate attention. On the social front you are likely to get the opportunity to spread your wings and fly. A good exercise regime will find you at your peak. Return a loan as soon as possible.

Love Focus: Extreme joy and happiness is indicated on the romantic front, so plan something special for the love of your life!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to take on more than you can handle on the professional front and become hard pressed for time. Peace prevails on the home front. Property will give good returns. Losing way to a new place cannot be ruled out for some. Don’t indulge in excesses, if you want to remain healthy. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover may make you feel romantic, so plan something special!

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 15, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A professional move that you have made or are on the verge of making will prove favorable, so go for it. Someone in the family is likely to venture out on his or her own, so extend full support. Property matters will need to be sorted out amicably, if you want things not to get stalled. A friend will turn out to be a big help on the social front in helping you to make contacts. You will achieve fitness by eating right. You can expect your bank balance to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love may not show much interest in you, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those unwell will find distinct improvement in their condition. Judicious spending will help you save much. A dip in performance is foreseen, as you risk becoming increasingly error-prone. Total enjoyment is in store for those planning a family outing. An outing with family is on the cards and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Adding to property is on the cards for some. You may miss out on a function due to circumstances beyond your control.

Love Focus: The day holds much promise on the romantic front, so infuse the right ambience to get lover in the mood!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

