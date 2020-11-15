Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 15, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20):There is a good chance of spending the night at a friend’s place. Chance of a promotion appears on the horizon. Financially, you maintain a stable position. You will make efforts to retain healthy relations on the social front. Good showing on the academic front will get you noticed by important people. An initiative taken by you on the social front may get a mixed response from others. An old property may bring you into big money. Good planning will find some enjoying an adventurous outing.

Love Focus: Someone’s kind gesture is likely to touch your heart

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will do much to strengthen the family ties. This will find you professionally on the top of the world. Gains are foreseen in a business venture. Give time for a workout routine to produce positive results. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to boost your morale. You are likely to get an opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon.

Love Focus: Lover’s mood may put a wet blanket on all the excitement on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family member is likely to give you good professional advice. Stars appear strong for some to be united in holy matrimony. A business talk goes well and looks promising. Profits accrue for those involved in export-import trade. Change in lifestyle will benefit health. A piece of good news can be expected on the academic front. Someone may become your role model. Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey.

Love Focus: Your longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Luck will be on your side in a professional matter. Financially, you will maintain a strong position. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen is indicated for some and will benefit immensely Expect the outcome to be positive encouraging news awaits some on the academic front. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Your ideas on the home front are likely to be appreciated.

Love Focus: Those secretly in love will find their near and dear ones most supportive.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help. Professionals will need to build their team to succeed. Excellent profits for some professionals are foreseen. You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Some good advice will soon find you in a favourable situation on the academic front. Some of you may benefit from holistic approach to life. Praise is in store for you at work for something that you have accomplished. It is good to lighten your mind by an outing with family or friends.

Love Focus: Time is ripe to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is a good chance of getting something altered at home. You are likely to reap rich benefits of a wise professional move. Stability is ensured on the financial front. Take good care of your health. This is a good day, which promises to keep you entertained on the social front. The time is beneficial to consolidate your gains on the career front. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. A long drive out of town is likely to uplift your mood.

Love Focus: You can expect some surprise from your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Cyan

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Things turn favourable on the professional front. Financially, you will remain comfortable and even take a chance to splurge. Resuming your daily workouts will be a step in the right direction and help you in regaining total fitness. Efforts may need to be put in to make a social event a success. Be focused in whatever you do on the academic front. Good planning and wise budgeting will help you enjoy a vacation to the hilt. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance can get linked soon.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A new task may prove interesting. Financially, you maintain a sound position. Eat healthy diet to remain fit. You are likely to gain immensely from someone’s advice on the academic front. A property issue will tilt in your favor. Your help will be much appreciated on the social front. Going outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. A great time is in store for those opting to spend the night out.

Love Focus: This is a good time to pamper the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family friend will help you out of a tight corner and get a good professional break. Overall, it is an excellent time professionally. This is a good time to start something new on the business front, as success is foretold. Health remains good due to your efforts. Something you do on the social front will be highly appreciated. Chance for higher studies is likely to be availed, just to add to your qualifications. Paperwork for a property deal is likely to get completed soon and bring your dream home within your grasp. Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy.

Love Focus: You are likely to win someone’s heart!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is the time to start working towards realizing your dreams. Health looks up, as you feel more fit and energetic. Success is foretold in your academic pursuits. Your help on the social front will be much appreciated. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. This is an excellent time for travelling and a foreign trip seems on the cards. Family elders will be proud of your achievement on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): It is a good day to look up your friends and relatives. Professionally, the day augurs well for the salaried. Businesspersons and traders are likely to earn good money. A good effort is required to sort things out on the academic front. Providing your full support on the social front will be much appreciated. You will be able to sell a house or property at a good price. Stars foretell a long and exciting journey for those travelling out of town or overseas.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors may be richly rewarded today.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A friend or a colleague may motivate you to take up daily workouts. Professionally, you are likely to impress your client. Success in a new venture is likely to bring in good profits. Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. An excellent time is foreseen on the social front, where your presence will be sought most earnestly. You will manage to keep up the pace on the academic front and benefit. Acquiring a new house or shop is likely for some. This is an excellent day for travelling, especially if you are planning to go to an exotic tourist destination.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is foreseen for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

