Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 19, what’s in store for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. It will be in your interest to vet your options before investing. You are likely to become an indispensable member of a project on the professional front. Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. A celebration can get underway involving the family. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to appreciate your caring nature.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): This is an excellent day for anything related to property. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing. You will strive to improve your lot and succeed. Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you a good amount of money. Things start looking up on the professional front. You will turn serious where health is concerned and make efforts to remain fit. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to win you over by his simplicity.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. You may find your drive to excel building up on the academic front and is likely to take you places. Raising finances for a personal pursuit will not pose much difficulty. Getting some lucrative offers on the job front may become a reality for some. Eating right may prove your key to good health. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit. This is the best time to cash on to your new found popularity. You value money and will not allow it to be wasted. Your intelligence and tact will keep you a step ahead of rivals on the professional front. Adopting the right diet and remaining active are your keys to good health. Some of you are likely to meet family after a long separation. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems.

Love Focus: A long-term romance may begin to lose its fizz.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well. An added source of income will soon be found by some. Self-denial will enable you to remain fit and enjoy total health. You plan something at work, but someone changes it without taking you into confidence! Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved with the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best. A new exercise regimen introduced by a friend or colleague is likely to work wonders. You will have enough to organise a major event, thanks to your savings. A change made at workplace will prove to be a wise decision. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable.

Love Focus: An interesting evening on the love front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): If you are involved in property negotiations you can expect things to move in a favourable direction. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition. You may have to come on the saving mode to repay a loan. You will enjoy good health by getting rid of an old ailment. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. Trekking or going to a far of place on a bicycle will prove both exciting and refreshing.

Love Focus: Romantic mood is likely to prompt you to go on a long drive with lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. Vacation can become a possibility for some in the absence of any professional commitment. Tensions regarding property are set to disappear soon. You will need to drive a hard bargain to get something cheap, so don’t let up on this. Things look up for you on the professional front as you improve your performance. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may succumb to someone’s charms soon!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long. You will strive to regain focus on the academic front and succeed. Money required urgently for something important will be forthcoming, so don’t touch your savings. You will finally be able to realise your dream on the professional front. Street food may not agree with your system; so be careful. A marriage or function will enable you to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: Love thoughts may envelope your mind not allowing you to focus at work.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to become a favourite of your parent or a family member by your endearing ways. Enjoying a vacation with family is on the cards for some. You can get serious for buying a property that suits your requirements and may even pay for it in advance. Financial security is assured, but some unexpected expenditure cannot be ruled out. Word-of-mouth publicity is likely to kick start a retail business for some retailers. Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness.

Love Focus: Love, playing hide and seek, finally comes knocking at your door with added force!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. A fantastic break is likely to come your way in regards to real estate. Academically some of you may undergo some anxious moments, but things will turn out right in the end. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favor. You will manage to remain on the right side of someone who matters at work. Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Giving a helping hand at home before being asked will gain you some big brownie points!

Love Focus: Someone not looking eye-to-eye with you over an issue is likely to be won over by you.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your promise to stay fit and energetic is likely to make you try a new exercising regimen. Good showing in something important on the academic front is likely to boost your morale and egg you on to do better. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. You are likely to hear regarding an exciting opportunity on the work front. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house.

Love Focus: Romance can remain at the top of your mind.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

