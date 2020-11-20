Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 20, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. Your hard work and unwavering focus will help achieve academic goals. There will be no looking back for those reaching out for the stars. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You will feel confident enough to take up some important work on the professional front. Your own efforts will enable you to come back in shape. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high.

Love Focus: Love blossoms for those feeling lonely for some time.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Domestic peace and harmony are your aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal. Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. Your focus on the professional front will allow you to finish an important task in record time. Today, you may feel much more energetic than before.

Love Focus: Avoid saying anything too casually as the lover may not be in a mood to take it in the same spirit.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You may succumb to the temptation of going in for a plot or an apartment being offered at a bargain price. You are likely to pick up the threads on the professional or academic front and resolve to give it your best. Pending payments are likely to be released. Distractions can make you lose your focus at work. Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Paying your respects in person to an out of town family elder is possible and will be much appreciated. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation.

Love Focus: Spouse may pester you to do something you had been putting off for some time.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. Not interfering in the affairs of others will maintain domestic calm. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. You can get a bit concerned due to mounting expenses, but you will be able to manage your finances well. Pulling out all the stops in achieving what you want at work or on the academic front will soon find you in a position of strength.

Love Focus: Those unlucky in love should not lose heart, as some positive indications appear!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Travel program made well in advanced might get postponed due to the health problems in the family. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. Financial constraints may put your project on hold for some more time. You will feel most satisfied with something that you have achieved on the professional front. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. Some of you can plan to join a close relation overseas.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp is likely to be attracted to your charm and goodness.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Becoming a house owner may be on your mind and you will work towards acquiring it. You may benefit from getting some additional information in your preparation on the academic front. You may decide to wait for better options for investing your money. You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Someone trying to disturb you on the domestic front may need disciplining. Too much travel will put you on frenzy.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will need to reduce your frequency of travel to come back to normal. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self-esteem back. Thoughts to start something on the side are likely to keep you busy evaluating the options for yourself. Health, if not taken care of properly, may pose difficulties. Your honest intentions on the work front will be lauded by your well-wishers and mentors. Some pressure from the family side can be expected, but you will manage to tackle it well

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 14, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Travelling with friends will prove lots of fun. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place. You will manage to prepare for an exam despite paucity of time on the academic front. Be judicious in spending money and steer clear of buying things that are not of immediate use. A pat on the back on the professional front will get you in an upbeat mood. There is no point in overstraining yourself on the exercise front. Bring some method into your workouts. A family issue may require urgent attention.

Love Focus: Following lover’s ideas is likely to brighten the day for both of you.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring a new property. A family youngster may do you proud on the academic front. A disappointing turn of events will soon turn promising. Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. This is the day you will need to be at your best on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy excellent health. You may get some excellent advice from a family member that will get you out of a sticky wicket. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 19, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Remaining in total control on the professional or academic front will not be too difficult for you. An important work can be initiated which is set to brighten future prospects. You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. Some excellent opportunities will come your way at work. You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Some of you may get a chance to accompany a visitor on an all-paid leisure trip. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off. Be careful!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. Repayment of a loan is not likely to pose problems as you have the money. You may not be satisfied with the new set up at your work station, but little you can do about it. Health is set to improve for the unwell. Strained relations with someone will become a thing of the past as he or she offers an olive branch.

Love Focus: You are likely to find your romantic endeavours being rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. Those feeling a bit rushed on the academic front will be able to cope with it satisfactorily. Engage in a health activity to keep fit. Those working on a commission basis are likely to rake in the moolah. A good break on the professional front is likely to open the doors for your future prospects. You are likely to be amongst the top few in your field of profession.

Love Focus: You will succeed in getting love and affection back into your life through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 4,8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

