Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 22, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You may have to keep the ball rolling on the professional front, as people will be banking on you. An impending expenditure may cause worries on the financial front. Health tips and guidance will do a whale of good for those trying to come back in shape. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. If you are planning on embarking on a short vacation, now’s the time when you enjoy the most. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one.

Love Focus: Good time is indicated for those planning an outing with the lover.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. Your inspiration will serve some youngsters well on the academic front. Those looking for a job are likely to get one despite the downturn. Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. An old ailment is likely to get cured using alternative medicines and therapies. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure.

Love Focus: A great time is assured for those in love as your romantic aspirations are shared by lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Your preparation is likely to be put to test on the academic front, but you come out with flying colours. You will succeed in concealing a mistake at work, but take care not to tell this to others! Raising capital for a new venture will not be a problem. A minor health problem may require immediate attention before it becomes major.

Love Focus: Those bored of the daily grind may not get the outlet they seek on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track. Participating in a social event will prove most enjoyable. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. Some relief is likely for those struck with a lifestyle disease. You excel on the professional front and make steady progress up the corporate ladder. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel

Love Focus: Time spent with lover would prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Your performance will put to rest a senior’s apprehension about your professional competence. You may feel much more energetic and alert today than before. Making things easy for someone in the family will get you a lot of praise. A business trip promises to bring lucrative opportunities, but the key is to seize them in time. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property. You will need to review your performance on the academic front. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal. Giving good account of yourself on the academic front is a foregone conclusion for some! Signs on the financial front appear encouraging. Your worry about catching flu or becoming unwell will be unfounded. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings.

Love Focus: Those in love can face a hard time explaining their absence to lover!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. You will need to review your performance on the academic front. Keeping cordial relations and a helpful attitude with everyone will win you many friends and admirers. A run of good luck promises to bring you into a lot of money. A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to share your romantic feelings with the special one in your life.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may convert an official trip into a family trip. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Spending the evening with friends is possible. Those in urgent need of money can expect a helping hand. A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities. Despite excesses, you will be able to remain in perfect health. Exciting times are foreseen for some on the domestic front.

Love Focus: This is the time for the newlyweds to fly off to their cosy nest and spend time in each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: All shades of green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. You are likely to come out with flying colours in a challenging situation on the academic front. Home affairs are likely to be discharged to the satisfaction of all by some homemakers. Financial situation for those in the red is slated to improve. Those wanting to get ahead on the professional front will have to cross some more hurdles. As of now, there are no health issues that you need to address. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your life. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for some.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Today is the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Excellent showing on the academic front will help restore your confidence in your abilities. A tiring journey may not leave you with the energy to do anything else today. Spending on your pet indulgences as if there is no tomorrow will become possible, as money flows in. An important presentation is likely to go well, as you are at your impressive best! Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are soon to be acknowledged by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Stars are most favourable for travel, so if you have not made any plans for holidaying, do so now. You will competently deal with the legal aspects of a property issue. Your unwavering confidence in your abilities will make a competitive situation on the academic front look like child’s play. Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. You manage to tie up all the loose ends at work and retain your peace of mind. Health-wise, you have nothing to complain about. Happiness in the domestic sphere will only come with a changed mind set.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. Decisions on the property front are likely to benefit. Your attempt on the academic front is likely to succeed and get you what you want. Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. There is no choice but to master the ropes, if you want to get ahead of your professional rivals. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Some of you may spend the day in doing something constructive on the home front.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers will strengthen bonds of love and reinforce feelings for each other.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

