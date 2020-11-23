Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 23, what’s in store for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Buying or selling a house in on the cards for some. You are likely to put in the required efforts on the academic front to improve your performance. You can become a friend, guide and philosopher to a youngster. For those feeling the pinch, financial situation is set to improve. You can be surprised by a senior at work and end up on the receiving end. Health can pose problems if not cared for. Family will be supportive, but do reciprocate in return.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be able to interpret your mood correctly and rub you the wrong way.

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Pisces

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. Good health is yours for the asking. This is because you seem to have been bitten by the health bug! A financial boon awaits some and promises to bring them into big money. Fitness freaks will find added joy in sweating out today. A professional advice will help in choosing the right course in business.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now. You have nothing to worry about on the professional or academic front, as you take the bull by the horns. Those worried about their appearance can lay their fears to rest. Good investment opportunities are likely to materialise. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable for the organisation. Your daily regimen of exercises will keep you fit as a fiddle. A showdown with a parent or a family elder cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Chance for an official trip is likely to materialise soon. Good returns from property are likely for some. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in. You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. Previous investments will start giving good returns now. A good day is foreseen as promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. Meeting old friends and relatives promises to make the day interesting and entertaining. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread a bit carefully.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. You are likely to leave your competitors far behind by your sterling performance on the academic front. If you genuinely help out someone in need, there is no way that he or she will not reciprocate. Profits are set to increase and earning is likely to take a jump, so rejoice! Some of you will find yourself in much better health than before. Unforeseen hurdles will not let you achieve much on the professional front today. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you. Your man management skills will help in sorting out a complicated issue involving employees. Health remains perfect as you lead a balanced life. It is a good idea to spend your money on something that has a use for all, so think about it.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart. Subordinates can cause unnecessary problems for you at work. If health is your problem, then already consider yourself on the road to recovery! Your achievements can elate parents and the family. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places. Some of you will discover happiness the moment you start participating on the social front. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You are likely to perform well on the academic front. You can be invited for an out of town function and may even make efforts to attend. Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. You may need to hone your professional skills to come at par with the current times. Some of you are likely to turn your focus towards getting fitter and healthier.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front. Something that you were apprehensive of is likely to turn out favourable. Money flows in from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Honours and awards can come your way in appreciation of your performance at work. Quick recovery is foretold for those ailing.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you, so strike when the iron is hot!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. Good preparation blended with luck may find you sailing smoothly on the academic front. Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. A tough day at work is foreseen, when things do not go as planned. You enjoy excellent health, so bury all fears about ill health that you have been harbouring. You will do much to bring peace and harmony at home

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 13, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An overseas trip materialises for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Renovation work may be taken up at home. Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the academic front. Monetary front strengthens as money lent to someone is returned. Your superb performance at work or in an educational institute will help build your reputation. A wrong notion about a health issue is likely to get clarified. Tranquility pervades the domestic front and gives you the chance to let your hair down.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will need to sort out their differences.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Excellent bonding with parents will encourage you to share even your personal thoughts and desires. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today. A much awaited house construction may be started. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front. Chances of overspending cannot be ruled out for some. Things are likely to go your way at work as you impress everyone through your talents. A new health fad can be taken up by some that is certain to give positive results.

Love Focus: Lover’s compliments are likely to make your day.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter