Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 24, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. A friend’s motivation to try a new exercise regimen is likely to benefit you on the health front. Your habit of cutting corners at work may keep you financially stable. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. Acquiring a built up property is possible for some. Right moves and hard work may keep you firmly on the path of success on the academic front. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace from a visit to a religious place.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A lucrative investment opportunity is likely to be seized by some. You will be able to take quick and correct decisions at work. You are likely to become health conscious. Domestic front can find you in the exciting company of friends and relations. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: Take care of what you say or do, as spouse seems overly sensitive today.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is the time when wealth comes to you from several sources. You are likely to be ticked off by a superior for no fault of yours. Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities. You are about to bring about a positive change in your life.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to appreciate your suggestion.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some pending payments are likely to be received. Those wanting to start business or expand an already established one will succeed in making a start. Spirituality and meditation prove therapeutic. An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. The good news may involve travel, money or a love relationship. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front. Keeping someone informed about an important issue will ease the burden on your shoulders.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A deal negotiated by you may turn into a golden goose that lays the golden eggs! A proposal for a joint venture looks promising and can prove a turning point in your business. Maintaining fitness will come easy as you opt for a lifestyle change. Good mood of spouse is likely to brighten the domestic front. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. Intelligent application on even unfamiliar territory on the academic front will keep your flag flying high.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to experience immense fulfillment in their relationship.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Excellent profits are foreseen from a new undertaking or a venture. At work, you will be able to achieve much more than what you had expected to. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. A family get together is likely to give you an opportunity to meet old folks. You can be asked to undertake a journey that you were looking forward to. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high.

Love Focus: You are likely to experience pure bliss by spending your extra time with lover!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Zodiac Today: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Money flows in from various sources and makes you financially secure. Praise or honour may be bestowed on those excelling in their fields. Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. A newly acquired property is likely to give good returns. Faring well on the academic front is much foreseen. An invitation to a function or party will find you in your element.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Colour: Dark Orange

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good earning is foreseen for professionals. You may have to beat off stiff competition for getting rewarded for your achievements. You will regain total fitness through your own efforts. A lot of encouragement from the family is in store for those wanting to do something different. Much fun is in store for those travelling on a vacation. Steps to acquire property may be underway. Someone is likely to prove a pillar of strength to you on the academic front and help you realise your aspirations.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. This is an ideal time to start something new on the professional front. You are likely to remain fit and healthy through your own efforts. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. You may plan a trip outside country for a social engagement. A property issue may be settled in your favour. You may lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive. You will get the opportunity to showcase your networking skills on the social front.

Love Focus: A new posting can find some getting entangled in a romantic affair!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): On the shopping front, it is best to hold your horses to conserve money. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. A health issue gets sorted out by itself. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Time spent with the lover is likely to make you forget things worrying you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A colleague assists you at work, when you need help most. Playing the stocks may not give the anticipated returns, but you will not go into loss. Coming back in shape will become easy. Someone is likely to please you on the home front. Some of you can plan to buy property. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top. You will manage to muster enough support for accomplishing something on the social front.

Love Focus: Old memories may make you feel romantic!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. Work front remains cool and you will be able to complete your tasks undisturbed. Avoid irregular timings for the sake of your health. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. Property-wise you stand to gain substantially. Correct emphasis seems to be your key to tackling even the toughest situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take your love to a new level.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

